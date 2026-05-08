Big contract for Jeremiyah Love with the Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals sent a clear message to the entire NFL by signing their third overall pick, Jeremiyah Love , to a massive contract.

The running back signed a four-year deal worth $53.9 million, fully guaranteed. According to several observers, this is the largest guaranteed amount ever offered to a running back in NFL history.

With an average annual salary of $13.5 million, Love is already ranked sixth among the highest-paid running backs in the league, even before playing a single professional game.

For several years now, running backs have seen their value decline in the NFL market. Many teams are now hesitant to invest heavily in this position due to rapid physical wear and tear and the short average length of careers.

The contract awarded to Jeremiyah Love could therefore mark a significant turning point in how certain organizations evaluate players at this position.

The Cardinals seem convinced that the young player can become the cornerstone of their offense for years to come. His explosiveness, speed, and versatility had already made him one of the most sought-after prospects in the last draft.

With such a massive contract comes, of course, enormous pressure from the media and the sports world. Expectations for Love will be immense starting in training camp.

Cardinals fans are particularly hoping he can quickly transform an offense that has struggled for consistency on the ground in recent seasons.

This type of investment also demonstrates that the organization firmly believes in its rebuild and wants to accelerate its return to the ranks of competitive NFL teams.

Several analysts are already calling this signing one of the most significant moves of the offseason in the league.

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