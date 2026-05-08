A dramatic turn of events for the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers made a major decision by releasing kicker Brandon McManus following the team's elimination by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the playoffs.

This decision comes after an extremely difficult night for McManus, whose mistakes played a major role in the Packers' loss.

The veteran notably missed a field goal in the second quarter, before failing to convert a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter that would have given Green Bay a two-possession lead.

The most painful moment, however, came with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, when he missed another field goal that would have allowed the Packers to tie the game.

In such a close game, every point counted, and McManus's misses quickly drew the attention of fans and analysts after the game.

Social media quickly erupted, with many believing the Packers had little choice but to make a decision regarding their kicker.

The organization appears to have ultimately chosen to move in that direction in order to quickly turn the page after this disappointing elimination.

The position of kicker remains one of the most mentally challenging in the NFL. Despite several solid seasons in his career, Brandon McManus now sees his time in Green Bay come to an abrupt end.

In the modern NFL, teams no longer hesitate to make quick changes when confidence in a specialist begins to wane.

The Packers will now likely turn to the free-agent market or an internal competition to find their next kicker before the start of next season.

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