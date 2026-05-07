TV Series in Brief: The Young Ducks Spread Their Wings

The Canadiens were no match for the Buffalo Sabres last night.

The Montreal team will have to turn things around, or else the offseason will start sooner than expected…

There was another National Hockey League game on Wednesday night. Did you miss it? Let's take a look together!

1: The young Ducks are flying on their own

The Anaheim Ducks have an exciting team. They're young… but the Ducks have a lot, a lot of talent on their roster.

Last night, they were trying to even the series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

And the Anaheim team gave it their all in the first period with a total of 13 shots on goal. But Carter Hart stood tall like a wall… and this tweet sums up the situation perfectly:

Carter Hart this first period pic.twitter.com/h5AbSCJM5M — Long Tie (@LongTie92) May 7, 2026

We had to wait until midway through the second period to see the first goal of the game scored.

And it was the young Ducks who struck first, thanks to a goal by Beckett Sennecke. He's a good one:

SENNECKE IN FRONT TO TAKE A 1-0 LEAD!!!! pic.twitter.com/JYCLIaomQF — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2026

Both teams put on quite a show in the first 40 minutes of the game. It was close, very close, so much so that the score was 1-0 in favor of the Ducks after the first two periods…

In the third, Leo Carlsson gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead. And just like that, the Ducks had a comfortable lead:

LEO CARLSSON ADDS SOME INSURANCE pic.twitter.com/iV7QMKLmDw — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 7, 2026

The Ducks did everything they could to hold onto their lead, by the way. And they did their job well.

This sequence speaks for itself: all the players combined their efforts to stop the Golden Knights' attack.

Well done:

THE DUCKS WITH MULTIPLE BLOCKED SHOTS TO STOP VEGAS ON THE PP pic.twitter.com/Z710ZbWqa4 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2026

Jansen Harkins scored the insurance goal into an empty net for the Ducks, but…

But with five seconds left, Mark Stone beat Lukas Dostal to deny him the shutout. The Ducks won 3-1:

No shutouts for the Ducks in the regular season or playoffs this year… And Mark Stone, with 5 seconds left, spoiled what would have been their FIRST pic.twitter.com/ddJS2gnuL6 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 7, 2026

The series, tied at 1-1, will now head to Anaheim for Games #3 and #4.

I'm telling you: if you get the chance to watch a game between these two teams before the series ends, don't hesitate to do so.

Both teams have been giving us some seriously good hockey since the start of the series…

Overtime

– Last night's top scorers:

– One game tonight in the NHL: Hurricanes vs. Flyers, at 8 p.m.