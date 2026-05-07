Spencer Jones called up by the Yankees

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Spencer Jones called up by the Yankees
Credit: Newsweek

This afternoon, Jasson Dominguez was injured.

While attempting to make a catch, the outfielder crashed into the fence. He needed a cart to leave the field, and the Yankees confirmed that he would be placed on the injured list due to a shoulder injury that will keep him sidelined for a few weeks.

Naturally, he'll need to be replaced.

With Giancarlo Stanton already out in addition to the Martian, fans saw an opportunity opening up for Spencer Jones, a top prospect for the club who plays in Triple-A.

And that's exactly what's going to happen.

The Bombers, according to several sources, are set to call up the towering outfielder, whose physical stats (he stands 6'7”) bear a striking resemblance to those of captain Aaron Judge.

The challenge has always been finding him playing time at the major league level. Now, things are looking up.

After all, his performance is on point and lives up to what's expected of a top prospect like him. His 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in AAA this season prove it.

Will those results translate to the Majors? Good question. But if they do, it will give Aaron Boone—who currently manages the best team in the American League—another formidable weapon at his disposal.

We'll see how it plays out, but Jones has been long-awaited in the Majors because of his power. I think the team's fans will be happy to see him get a chance to prove himself in the coming weeks.

PMLB
  • Mookie Betts: His stint in the minors begins.
  • Roman Anthony on the injured list.
  • Tarik Skubal: Only a month out?

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