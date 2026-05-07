Spencer Jones called up by the Yankees

This afternoon, Jasson Dominguez was injured.

While attempting to make a catch, the outfielder crashed into the fence. He needed a cart to leave the field, and the Yankees confirmed that he would be placed on the injured list due to a shoulder injury that will keep him sidelined for a few weeks.

Jasson Domínguez exits the game after making this catch in the 1st inning. pic.twitter.com/NVOvQ5tnxZ — MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2026

Naturally, he'll need to be replaced.

With Giancarlo Stanton already out in addition to the Martian, fans saw an opportunity opening up for Spencer Jones, a top prospect for the club who plays in Triple-A.

And that's exactly what's going to happen.

The Bombers, according to several sources, are set to call up the towering outfielder, whose physical stats (he stands 6'7”) bear a striking resemblance to those of captain Aaron Judge.

As we discussed on the YES postgame show, the promotion of Spencer Jones makes a ton of sense. He's crushing it at AAA with 11 HRs, 41 RBI, and a .958 OPS. With Dominguez and Stanton on the IL, there will be at-bats for Jones. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) May 7, 2026

The challenge has always been finding him playing time at the major league level. Now, things are looking up.

After all, his performance is on point and lives up to what's expected of a top prospect like him. His 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in AAA this season prove it.

Will those results translate to the Majors? Good question. But if they do, it will give Aaron Boone—who currently manages the best team in the American League—another formidable weapon at his disposal.

We'll see how it plays out, but Jones has been long-awaited in the Majors because of his power. I think the team's fans will be happy to see him get a chance to prove himself in the coming weeks.

PMLB

Mookie Betts: His stint in the minors begins.

BREAKING: Eight-time All-Star, four-time World Series champ, and former MVP Mookie Betts is scheduled to play for the Comets Friday & Saturday as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment! : https://t.co/eeScJIhiNv (Note: Scheduled rehab assignments are subject to change.) pic.twitter.com/ihauVeAsHH — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) May 7, 2026

Roman Anthony on the injured list.

Red Sox are placing Roman Anthony on the 10-Day IL with a wrist injury pic.twitter.com/gNU9PLxpfV — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) May 7, 2026

Tarik Skubal: Only a month out?

Tarik Skubal's elbow surgery was such a success that he could start working out within days, and two months is even seen as a conservative estimate for the two-time Cy Young winner's return. A 4- to 6-week recovery is possible. A relatively small loose body was removed. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 7, 2026

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