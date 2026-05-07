Only two teams are above .500 in the American League

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Only two teams are above .500 in the American League
Credit: RochesterFirst

Right now, the standings are a bit of a mess.

In the National League, no fewer than eight teams are above .500. That includes the Reds and the Pirates (20-17), who are in last place in their division and virtually tied for a playoff spot.

But in the American League? It's a different story.

In fact, only two teams are in a league of their own: the Yankees and the Rays. None of the other teams are above .500 as of this writing.

MLB

Yes, the Guardians and the A's, who lead their respective divisions, are at .500. But they aren't above it.

The American League is so weak that even the worst teams (the Angels and Astros, two struggling squads) are just three games away from a playoff spot. The Blue Jays, nine games behind their division leaders, are 1.5 games away from the playoffs via the best second-place finish.

Is that why Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies' president, mentioned that the trade market is heating up faster in 2026 than in the past? It seems likely.

Several teams will hang in there for a while, which means everyone wants reinforcements. But it's unclear where those reinforcements will come from, given that few clubs will be eager to sell off players quickly…

Note that the Rays, who are back in their home stadium in 2026, have won their last six games. They just swept the Blue Jays.

As for the Yankees, things are going so well that they can afford to leave Anthony Volpe in the minors without much hesitation. We discussed the topic yesterday on the Passion MLB podcast…

PMLB
  • Tyler Glasnow has back pain.
  • Eight scoreless innings for Paul Skenes yesterday.
  • A well-deserved call-up.
  • Framber Valdez suspended for five games.
  • DJ LeMahieu, manager in a summer league.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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