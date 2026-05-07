Netflix is adding NFL games to its lineup

Netflix continues to expand its presence in live sports with a major announcement regarding the NFL.

The streaming platform will broadcast the first-ever NFL regular-season game played in Australia during the opening week of the 2026 season.

According to reports from The Athletic, the game will feature the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 8:35 p.m. (Eastern Time). The game will take place at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground, one of Australia's most iconic stadiums.

This event marks a significant milestone in the NFL's international expansion, as the league has been seeking to boost its popularity outside the United States for several years. Following games held in London, Mexico, and Germany, Australia is now becoming a new strategic destination for the American football league.

For Netflix, this broadcast also represents a major investment in live sports. The platform had already signed a deal with the NFL to broadcast Christmas Day games for the past two seasons, a partnership that will continue through December 2026.

The addition of this historic game in Australia clearly demonstrates Netflix's ambition to become a major player in the global market for live-streamed sporting events.

Netflix is increasingly focusing on sports events

In recent years, Netflix has significantly increased its investments in professional sports to attract an even wider audience. In addition to the NFL, the company already holds broadcast rights for select MLB events, as well as for the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups.

The platform is also getting involved in combat sports, particularly boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA). According to some sources, the current agreement with the NFL could eventually include other major events such as Thanksgiving Day games and holiday season matchups.

With this game taking place in Melbourne, Netflix and the NFL are taking a new step toward the globalization of American football and streaming sports entertainment.

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