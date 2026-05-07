Mason McTavish left out: the Canadiens player’s name needs to be back in the conversation

Last night, the Ducks won in Vegas.

This means that, for the first time in the second round, a team (the Golden Knights) was unable to win the second game of its series after winning the first.

It is currently the only tied series in the NHL.

The Ducks managed to win without Mason McTavish. He had seen little action in Game 1, and his coach decided to sit him out for Game 2.

And since the Ducks won, Joel Quenneville may not want to change his lineup.

In any case, it's clear that McTavish hasn't had a dream season. He hasn't been bad, but he hasn't lived up to his immense talent.

He hasn't progressed as much as he could have. Let's put it that way.

It's easy to draw parallels between his contract situation and his confidence level heading into the season. Is it possible that the protracted salary negotiations, which dragged on into training camp, affected him? Maybe.

Even though he signed a deal with the club ($7 million per year through 2031), could Pat Verbeek decide to trade him this summer? Maybe!

If that's the case, one wonders if the Canadiens will be in the running. After all, the team might need a second-line center to move Jake Evans into a more… suitable role. And his name has often been mentioned in Montreal in the past.

Keep in mind that, according to Marco D'Amico, the Habs may have a bargaining chip (Oliver Kapanen, who is also being left out of the playoffs) that could potentially interest the Ducks.

If Mason McTavish is traded by the Ducks, could the Canadiens include Oliver Kapanen in a deal to acquire him? Listen here: https://t.co/D6zd4kwXxc pic.twitter.com/1c4iwTN2AB — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) April 29, 2026

If the Canadiens aren't put off by McTavish's contract, the price is right, and HuGo believes the Ducks' player is tough enough to help the team, a trade must be a possibility. And I'm sure it will be discussed.

After all, as was the case with Trevor Zegras, the Ducks might realize that their young forward's future lies elsewhere.

In a nutshell

– The PWHL in Hamilton?

BREAKING: The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is finalizing a deal to expand to Hamilton, Ontario, becoming the latest city to receive an expansion franchise after Detroit was announced on Wednesday morning. — Justin Levine (@JustinLevineHBS) May 7, 2026

– Interesting.

The Dodgers are no longer on top. https://t.co/MBnZKcZnQs — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 7, 2026

– Stay tuned at 3 p.m.

– Good news.