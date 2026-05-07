Lindy Ruff claims he doesn’t know Nick Suzuki very well (as a hockey player)

Lindy Ruff is an experienced NHL coach.

He's been working with National Hockey League teams for years and years: at a certain point, you'd think the guy knows every player in the league because of his experience.

But that's not the case. Not at all, actually…

Earlier today, the Sabres coach mentioned that he doesn't really know Nick Suzuki as a hockey player.

He sort of hinted that he isn't really familiar with his game because he doesn't follow him… but Ruff still wrapped up his remarks by openly saying that Suzuki is a player any coach would love to have.

A bit confused, Lindy?

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff on Nick Suzuki: pic.twitter.com/W6lLb3nPQo — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 7, 2026

It's not the fact that he seems a bit confused that stands out here. It's more that Ruff mentions not knowing Suzuki… even though he's been playing in the same division as him for two years.

The Sabres and the Canadiens have faced off eight times in the regular season since Lindy Ruff took over as Buffalo's head coach. And we can add a ninth game (yesterday's) to that list as well.

How is it that Lindy Ruff doesn't “know” Nick Suzuki? Is the Sabres coach trying to play a mind game to throw the Canadiens' captain off his game?

I hope that's the case, otherwise he sounds pretty crazy with his comments…

Oh well. All the better if Lindy Ruff doesn't know Nick Suzuki as well as he should.

But actually, hearing that might just prompt Martin St-Louis to change his game plan for the upcoming games. At the very least, I wouldn't take that with a grain of salt if I were the Canadiens' coach!

In a nutshell

– Great news.

Glad to see the kid back in the game… and getting a call from Canada Soccer. https://t.co/g9xzIaT3HY — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 7, 2026

– Interesting.

But he's become a reliever. https://t.co/pBd3zPIIq7 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 7, 2026

– You tell me.