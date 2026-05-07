“Kirby Dach will be with the Canadiens for the next 10 years”

Injuries have defined Kirby Dach's career. Once again this season, he's been unlucky and hasn't had a great season.

Since Game 3 against the Lightning, however, he's bounced back, becoming a key player for Montreal.

He's become such a key player that Michel Bergeron said today that he'll be with the Habs for the next ten years.

“Kirby Dach is going to be with the Canadiens for the next 10 years” “Bergy” had kind words for the Habs' No. 77 pic.twitter.com/C8ZywCLqy2 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 7, 2026

Needless to say, Bergy likes Dach.

He looks at the Buffalo Sabres, who have several big-bodied players, and says that teams need guys like Dach (6 feet 4 inches), especially in the playoffs. And on that point, Bergy isn't wrong: you need big forwards.

Even though he's been using his size well lately, Dach isn't the most physical player, and let's just say that when it comes to checking, he's not the one who's going to scare the opponent.

Ten years is a long time. Let's start by signing him beyond this season. No. 77 will become a restricted free agent next July. Will Kent Hughes and his group offer him a new deal?

A few days ago, I thought there was no chance he'd re-sign, but with the salary cap increase, why not take a chance on a 25-year-old who's been through big-game situations? Obviously, the contract shouldn't exceed two or three years…

In Brief

– Peter Laviolette discusses the Canadiens-Sabres series, among other topics.

Laviolette on the Sabres' surge against the Canadiens, Maple Leafs winning the lottery and the Stanley Cup Playoffs experience https://t.co/qvKh6XKaG9 — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) May 7, 2026

– Indeed.

He wants them to be together on Friday | “Anderson plays his best hockey with Evans” – Dany Dubé https://t.co/ew9zgYxPiK — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 7, 2026

– The Gavin McKenna craze in Toronto.

The Leafs are going to RUIN McKenna if they pick him @fanfirstnetwork pic.twitter.com/4rCz0RsWw8 — HFTV (@HFTVSports) May 7, 2026

– Finally.