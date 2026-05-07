It’s over for Kenny Moore II

The Indianapolis Colts have officially released star cornerback Kenny Moore II , who is now an unrestricted free agent.

This decision marks the end of a long association between Moore and the Indianapolis organization after nine seasons in the National Football League.

At 30 years old, Kenny Moore II was entering the final year of his three-year, $30 million contract. He was set to earn a base salary of $9.4 million for the 2026 season.

With this release, the Colts will save approximately $7.06 million on their payroll, while absorbing $6.05 million in dead money.

Even though he is approaching his late 20s—an advanced age for a defensive back—Moore remained a productive and versatile player in Indianapolis's secondary.

In 2025, he recorded:

55 total tackles

34 solo tackles

3 tackles for loss

1.5 sacks

2 forced fumbles

1 interception returned for a touchdown

6 passes deflected

The veteran, however, played in only 14 games last season.

Having entered the NFL quietly as an undrafted free agent, Kenny Moore II quickly established himself as one of the league's top cornerbacks.

His consistency, intensity, and ability to contribute in multiple aspects of the game earned him a Pro Bowl selection and made him a key leader in the Colts' locker room.

His departure now opens the door to speculation about his next destination. Several teams looking for experience and depth on defense could show interest in him in the coming days.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.