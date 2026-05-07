It’s now official for Aaron Rodgers

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers could resume his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers next season.

At 42, Rodgers is planning to visit the team this Friday and over the weekend to finalize contract discussions. Although no official agreement has been signed yet, negotiations are moving toward a return.

If the deal goes through, Rodgers will be reunited with Mike McCarthy, his former coach with the Green Bay Packers, who is now at the helm of the Steelers following Mike Tomlin's departure. This reunion marks a new chapter for both the player and the team, following a 2025 season in which Rodgers had already led Pittsburgh to a 10-6 record.

During that season, he racked up 3,322 passing yards and threw 24 touchdown passes against just seven interceptions over 16 regular-season games. His completion percentage stood at 65.7%, confirming his accuracy and efficiency on the field. Despite these performances, the Steelers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, marking their fifth early exit in six seasons.

A legendary veteran returns

A return by Rodgers would mark a 22nd season in the NFL for the future Hall of Famer. Four-time MVP, ten Pro Bowl selections, and a Super Bowl XLV MVP title won in 2011 with Green Bay highlight his exceptional career. After 18 seasons with the Packers, from 2005 to 2022, Rodgers could thus extend his legendary career with Pittsburgh.

This potential return is being closely watched by fans and analysts, as it could transform the Steelers' dynamics for the upcoming season. With his vision and experience, Aaron Rodgers remains a major strategic asset for the team. The coming days will be decisive in confirming his commitment and finalizing his contract.

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