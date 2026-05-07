Here are the Alouettes’ highest-paid offensive players

The Montreal Alouettes have shown their full confidence in Tyson Philpot by offering him a lucrative contract extension.

Thanks to this new agreement signed recently, the star receiver is now among the highest-paid players in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

According to data released by 3DownNation, Philpot will earn a minimum of $275,000 for the 2026 season. This amount includes his base salary, a substantial signing bonus, and various allowances related to housing, marketing, and training.

At just 25 years old, the former University of Calgary Dinos player is continuing his rise among the offensive elite of the Canadian league. His contract also includes several performance bonuses that could further increase his earnings if he earns individual honors in the CFL.

Among wide receivers, only Keon Hatcher and Samuel Emilus will earn more than him next season. Another Alouettes player also appears in the rankings of the highest-paid receivers: Tyler Snead, who will pocket $185,000.

The Alouettes have also rewarded their quarterback, Davis Alexander, following his excellent last season. The American quarterback will receive a base salary of $404,000, placing him among the league's highest-paid quarterbacks.

This raise represents a significant jump compared to his previous contract. Alexander will also be able to add several bonuses to his deal based on his playing time and individual performance.

Quebecers Shine with the Alouettes and in the CFL

On the offensive line, Quebec native Pier-Olivier Lestage has established himself as a key player for the Alouettes. Thanks to his new three-year deal, he will earn at least $240,000 in 2026, placing him among the highest-paid guards in the CFL.

Center David Dallaire is also seeing a significant salary increase, with a minimum pay of $120,000, not including bonuses tied to his offensive usage.

With several well-paid offensive players and a solid core of talent, the Alouettes are clearly demonstrating their ambitions for the coming seasons in the CFL.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.