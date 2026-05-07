Go Buffalo! : Ashton plays a prank on Sabres fans (and the result is hilarious)

Want to have a little laugh?

Wait until you see the latest stunt from the Ashton company, which sent one of its employees to Buffalo to mess with Sabres fans last night before the first game of the Canadiens' second-round series.

It's worth checking out.

Basically, someone showed up at the Sabres' arena before the game with a sign featuring cabbage and tricked some fans into saying, “Cabbageeeee Buffalo!” by telling them it was good for their team.

Some Sabres fans fell for it… and the result was truly hilarious:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton (@ashtonrestaurants)

The funniest part of all this is seeing the Sabres fans go along with the idea with all the enthusiasm in the world.

They genuinely thought they were cheering on their team by saying that… when in fact, the message being sent is the exact opposite. They should have been thrilled to see a Quebec-based company come to Buffalo and invite them to say words in French, but oh well. The result is still really funny, though.

Kudos on the idea, Ashton!

Seriously, it's great to see the passion of the fans from both teams.

The fans had been waiting for this moment for ages, and it shows when you see the pre-game celebrations in Buffalo. And it's even more heartwarming to see that the Canadiens were well represented in Buffalo yesterday despite everything.

It ended badly, though, since Cédrik from HFTV was attacked after the game by a Sabres fan. As long as it stays within the bounds of the law… everyone can have fun.

Breaking: you're allowed to rollerblade in full gear as a Habs fan in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/QeljLCb8V7 — HFTV (@HFTVSports) May 6, 2026

In a nutshell

– I like that.

Are the Sabres a top 5 hockey fanbase in the NHL ? pic.twitter.com/DDck9QDcYn — HFTV (@HFTVSports) May 7, 2026

– Yes.

The Habs should have closed out Game 1, according to @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/jo01tI4DcV — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 7, 2026

– The Flyers are battered. But probably not as much as the Stars…

The Flyers have several injured players to contend with pic.twitter.com/8nRXubkqP9 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 7, 2026

– He's on fire.