Evgeni Malkin: David Pagnotta wonders if there’s a “good fit” in Montreal

Last season, there were rumors circulating about Evgeni Malkin and his possible retirement.

But that plan seems to have fallen through.

During the post-season wrap-up in Pittsburgh, the veteran mentioned that he was open to the idea of continuing his career. And he even said that it could happen somewhere other than Pittsburgh…

David Pagnotta discussed the situation on Jeff Marek's podcast (The Sheet) and wondered what will happen with Malkin in the coming weeks.

But the line that stands out in Pagnotta's comments is this one:

If he surprises me and actually leaves… Montreal, I'd be curious to know if that could be his final stop. – David Pagnotta

Pagnotta mentions that he expects Malkin to stay in Pittsburgh.

But to see him link the Russian to the Canadiens in this way… that's still interesting in itself.

David Pagnotta: Re Evgeni Malkin's future: If I'm surprised and he does leave… Montreal, I'd be curious if that would be his last stop; they've got a couple of Russians there; I still expect him to stay in Pittsburgh – The Sheet (5/1) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 7, 2026

Malkin will have a decision to make.

Kyle Dubas will likely offer him a new deal, and it will be up to the veteran to decide what he wants to do next. The advantage of staying in Pittsburgh is the chance to finish his career with the same organization that drafted him… alongside his good old friend, Sidney Crosby.

But if he wants to win another Stanley Cup before hanging up his skates, it probably won't happen with the Penguins.

And that's where the idea of leaving to join a rising team like the Canadiens—which features a young Russian like Ivan Demidov on its roster—could become intriguing on certain levels…

On Evgeni Malkin, what we know, the pros of him returning, the cons of him returning, and so much more on the off-season story. Read about it here: https://t.co/x3vDmeaTQf — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) May 5, 2026

The Malkin situation will be one to watch, no matter what happens.

For the Canadiens, it's true that adding a veteran like him could be interesting in a way. Malkin plays center, he's still capable of producing offensively, he knows how to win… and seeing him on a line with Demidov could be something special.

It would be ironic, though, given all the rumors involving the Habs and Sidney Crosby in recent years… hehe.

In a nutshell

– Note.

Optional practice for the Habs. 17 players (including three goalies) on the ice, including Caufield, Suzuki, Slafkovsky, Hutson, and Demidov. Watch until the end to see Demidov's beautiful goal on a one-timer. pic.twitter.com/kHYLxzBeHx — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 7, 2026

– He's having a spectacular playoff run.

A wall named Frederik Andersen Don't miss Game 3 of the Hurricanes-Flyers series tonight on @TVASports pic.twitter.com/iECRmr442z — NHL (@NHL_FR) May 7, 2026

– Reminder: just one game tonight in the NHL.