Drake Maye showers his head coach with praise

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has come to the defense of his head coach, Mike Vrabel, amid a media controversy that has sparked a lot of reaction in the NFL.

Despite the discussions surrounding the coach's personal life, Maye firmly believes that this situation will have no impact on the team's preparation for the upcoming season.

While in Charlotte for a PGA-related Pro-Am event, the young player was very clear when asked about the matter. According to him, Mike Vrabel remains a respected leader in the Patriots' locker room and continues to keep the team focused on its goals.

The controversy erupted after photos were published showing Vrabel with NFL reporter Dianna Russini at a resort in Arizona. In response to the backlash, the coach acknowledged making personal mistakes and stated that he had had several important conversations with his family as well as with the Patriots organization.

Drake Maye, selected third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, has nevertheless emphasized that Vrabel remains a trusted figure. The quarterback even stated that he loves playing under his coach and is eager to get back to work with him.

Drake Maye remains focused on the upcoming season

The young quarterback now wants to turn the page and focus all his attention on the upcoming season. After helping the Patriots reach Super Bowl 60 in just his second season, Maye continues to establish himself as one of the NFL's rising stars.

He also commented on the situation involving his former teammate Stefon Diggs, who was recently acquitted in an assault case. Maye praised his former teammate, describing him as an excellent teammate and an extremely talented player.

Regarding the shoulder injury that had slowed him down late in the season, the quarterback sought to reassure fans. He claims to be fully recovered and says he did not require surgery.

The Patriots now hope to put these distractions behind them so they can fully focus on their goals for the upcoming NFL season.

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