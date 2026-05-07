Cédrik from HFTV was assaulted in Buffalo after the Canadiens game

The guys at HFTV, true to form, are taking advantage of the playoff run to create content.

Yesterday, Alex Rougas was at the Montreal Casino to watch the Canadiens game with fans. And Cédrik Séguin was in Buffalo, with a cameraman, to create content.

And let's just say it worked. It got people talking everywhere.

Habs fans from MTL got inspired by the Sabres' first-round “blade gang” and decided to bring their own for round two. (via: @thadbrown) pic.twitter.com/hwufZp9Buk — BarDown (@BarDown) May 7, 2026

We've got a Habs vs. Sabres rollerblade battle outside the KeyBank Center pic.twitter.com/nnSh8LHBvL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 6, 2026

HFTV picked the right city to host these events. After all, Sabres fans are way more passionate than Lightning fans, for example.

Generally speaking, Sabres fans are a little crazy.

The fans in Buffalo are something else pic.twitter.com/lEu392TlgM — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 6, 2026

Buffalo Sabres fans are one of a kind, let me tell you pic.twitter.com/JVqIvYdEZn — Anna Dua (@AnnaNoelleDua) May 6, 2026

That said, you could feel the tension building. Shortly before the game, some Sabres fans were starting to get a little too physical.

But it was really after the game that things got out of hand.

As usual, Cédrik was filming content after the game. And that's when a fan jumped on him, while he had his back turned and couldn't see him coming.

The cameraman on the scene also got spit on.

HFTV releases an open letter to the Buffalo Sabres fanbase https://t.co/tMBsRcGfXl — HFTV (@HFTVSports) May 7, 2026

As mentioned in a previous post, no complaint has been filed.

Cédrik also says he distinguishes between the Sabres fans' passion, which is intense, and this specific incident, which is an isolated one and contrary to the mindset of most people in Buffalo. Because yes, there were obviously moments without violence before all of this.

Even though fans who show up to playoff games wearing the opponent's colors sometimes find themselves in a hostile environment, there's a big difference between violence and being teased.

It's a regrettable situation that occurred in Buffalo last night. Let's hope Cédrik is okay and that this is truly just an isolated incident.

In a nutshell

– Wow.

In the semifinals, his team defeated Coach Guy Boucher's team https://t.co/vI5eE7O3IJ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 7, 2026

– Makes sense.

After being named WHL Defenseman of the Year earlier this week, our prospect Bryce Pickford has been crowned 2025–2026 Player of the Year! https://t.co/64MUIY6TVT — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 7, 2026

– Check it out.