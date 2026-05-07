Cédrik from HFTV was assaulted in Buffalo after the Canadiens game

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Cédrik from HFTV was assaulted in Buffalo after the Canadiens game
Credit: X

The guys at HFTV, true to form, are taking advantage of the playoff run to create content.

Yesterday, Alex Rougas was at the Montreal Casino to watch the Canadiens game with fans. And Cédrik Séguin was in Buffalo, with a cameraman, to create content.

And let's just say it worked. It got people talking everywhere.

HFTV picked the right city to host these events. After all, Sabres fans are way more passionate than Lightning fans, for example.

Generally speaking, Sabres fans are a little crazy.

That said, you could feel the tension building. Shortly before the game, some Sabres fans were starting to get a little too physical.

But it was really after the game that things got out of hand.

As usual, Cédrik was filming content after the game. And that's when a fan jumped on him, while he had his back turned and couldn't see him coming.

The cameraman on the scene also got spit on.

As mentioned in a previous post, no complaint has been filed.

Cédrik also says he distinguishes between the Sabres fans' passion, which is intense, and this specific incident, which is an isolated one and contrary to the mindset of most people in Buffalo. Because yes, there were obviously moments without violence before all of this.

Even though fans who show up to playoff games wearing the opponent's colors sometimes find themselves in a hostile environment, there's a big difference between violence and being teased.

It's a regrettable situation that occurred in Buffalo last night. Let's hope Cédrik is okay and that this is truly just an isolated incident.


In a nutshell

– Wow.

– Makes sense.

– Check it out.

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