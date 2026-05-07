A surprising rumor is circulating about the Steelers’ future backup quarterback

The Steelers' search for a backup quarterback continues to be a hot topic as Aaron Rodgers ‘ future with the Pittsburgh Steelers remains uncertain.

Despite this uncertainty, the organization already has several options at the quarterback position, raising important questions about the final roster composition.

Currently, the Steelers are relying on Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Drew Allar, among others. But if Aaron Rodgers officially decides to return, the team will need to quickly determine how to manage this depth at the most important position on the field.

Mason Rudolph at the center of the proposed scenario

According to insider Mark Kaboly, the ideal solution would be to keep Mason Rudolph as the primary backup behind Rodgers. This approach would prioritize immediate experience over the accelerated development of young quarterbacks.

Kaboly believes it would be risky for the Steelers to build a “win now” team while relying solely on a 42-year-old quarterback to get through an entire season without injury. In this context, Rudolph would serve as a credible safety net.

A strategy already seen elsewhere in the NFL

The other scenario discussed concerns the management of young quarterbacks. According to Kaboly, it wouldn't be impossible for one of the young players to eventually be placed on long-term injured reserve in the event of a minor injury, thereby allowing the team to maintain greater depth within the organization.

This possibility is already generating buzz, as several NFL teams have used similar strategies in the past to protect certain promising players without having to expose them immediately.

The arrival of Mike McCarthy also changes the dynamics of the situation. The new head coach has extensive experience in developing quarterbacks, particularly thanks to his long tenure with Aaron Rodgers at the Green Bay Packers.

McCarthy has also contributed to the development of several key quarterbacks in the league, reinforcing the idea that he could effectively manage a group combining veterans and young prospects.

In this context, the scenario of a Steelers quarterback rotation—with Rodgers as the starter, Rudolph as the experienced backup, and Howard and Allar as long-term prospects—is beginning to take shape.

Although the situation remains uncertain, several factors suggest that Pittsburgh is trying to balance the present and the future. The fact that Mason Rudolph is still with the team despite trade rumors could also be telling.

If Aaron Rodgers officially returns, the Steelers could end up with one of the most intriguing quarterback groups in the NFL: a legendary veteran, an experienced backup, and two young players to develop.

The Steelers' backup quarterback plan could therefore become a key element of the organization's rapid rebuilding strategy, particularly following a major offensive overhaul in recent months.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.