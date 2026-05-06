The verdict is in for Stefon Diggs

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was found not guilty on Tuesday following a trial that lasted just two days.

This decision brings an end to a legal case that hinged largely on conflicting accounts of an alleged incident at his home.

A Charge Disputed from the Start

At the heart of the case was the testimony of Jamila Adams, a former personal chef for the player, who claimed she was assaulted during an altercation last December. She alleged, in particular, that she was struck and choked during an argument.

For their part, Stefon Diggs's attorneys categorically rejected these allegations, asserting that no assault had taken place. The defense sought to cast doubt on the complainant's credibility, citing personal and financial disputes.

The trial hinged primarily on the evaluation of the testimony presented. The defense emphasized the lack of solid physical evidence, while relying on statements from relatives and employees who claimed not to have observed any injuries on the complainant following the alleged incident.

Prosecutors, for their part, emphasized the complainant's detailed account, arguing that the events had taken place in a private setting, without direct witnesses.

After deliberations, the jury accepted the version presented by Stefon Diggs and his witnesses, leading to a not-guilty verdict.

An Uncertain Future in Sports

This verdict comes at a particularly challenging time for the player. At 32 years old, Stefon Diggs was released by the New England Patriots in March, following a season in which he led the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Since then, the wide receiver has remained without a contract in the National Football League, and his professional future remains uncertain. This legal outcome could, however, influence the decisions of interested teams.

Although the court's decision officially brings the case to a legal close, its media and sports-related repercussions could be felt for some time to come.

In an environment like the National Football League, where public image plays a significant role, Stefon Diggs's potential return to a team will be something to watch closely in the coming weeks.

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