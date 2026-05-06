The rigged lottery, the logic behind the Calder, and the right decision for the Rocket

Last night, the Maple Leafs won the NHL draft lottery. And that's got people talking.

The most common comment is that it was all rigged and the dice were loaded to ensure the Toronto team won the draft lottery.

And I'm sick of hearing that. Even though some of the jokes about Gavin McKenna's future are pretty clever.

BREAKING: Gavin McKenna is expected to meet with State College Police tomorrow. The expectation is that he will request jail time instead of being drafted by the Maple Leafs. — Young Gritty (@Young_Gritty) May 6, 2026

Just because a team hated by most fans (except those in the city in question) wins the lottery doesn't mean everything is rigged by the guy in charge.

Statistically, the Canucks had a three-in-four chance of not winning the lottery. That's what happened… and another team had to take their place.

It really makes me laugh to hear that the NHL wanted to give John Chayka an advantage. After all, when he was the GM of the Coyotes—a franchise Gary Bettman wanted to save at all costs—he didn't “give him a hand” in the lottery.

But now, in Toronto (for a team that fans will follow no matter what, regardless of how mediocre they are on the ice), would good old Gary do that? Come on.

John Chayka was the GM of the Coyotes from 2016 to 2020. During those years, the team finished 27th, 29th, 18th, and 22nd in the NHL, and he never drafted higher than 5th overall. He arrives in Toronto and, miraculously, even though the team finishes 28th, he lands the No. 1 overall pick. pic.twitter.com/6sheIMiPHU — David Ettedgui (@EttedguiDavid) May 6, 2026

It's possible the Maple Leafs simply won the lottery. And if you're looking for reassurance, management hasn't become any more competent, and a single 18-year-old player isn't going to change everything.

That's the kind of concrete result that can make Maple Leafs critics smile just as broadly as Mats Sundin did last night.

Mats Sundin is the happiest man in the world right now after the Leafs just won the NHL Draft lottery pic.twitter.com/Y5xp2uWK5t — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 5, 2026

The Calder Logic

Yesterday, we learned that Matthew Schafer, Ivan Demidov, and Beckett Sennecke are the finalists for the Calder in 2026. One of these three guys will be Rookie of the Year.

It will be the Islanders' defenseman.

It makes sense that Demidov is there, having racked up 62 points at age 19. And it makes sense that Jakub Dobes (who should still get some votes, despite everything) isn't in the top 3, given that he was the Habs' #3 goaltender at one point. He had his ups and downs in 2025-2026.

If the playoffs were taken into account, it would be a different story… but that's not the case. So no, he shouldn't have been named a finalist.

Should Jakub Dobes have been nominated for the Calder Trophy? pic.twitter.com/95IRF1R7UX — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 6, 2026

The Rocket's Logic

Behind all the off-ice stories from yesterday, there's also the Canadiens preparing for their first game of the second round. The game will be played tonight in Buffalo at 7 p.m.

Note that the team will not be practicing this morning.

Naturally, the Canadiens will take center stage once again. But it's good to see that this time, the Laval Rocket won't do what they did in their first home games: they won't get in the way of the Habs.

After winning yesterday and forcing a Game 5 against Toronto, the team moved its game from Friday to Saturday at Place Bell. Obviously, the Habs will play on Friday, but not on Saturday.

With the Armada eliminated and the Rocket adjusting their schedule, hockey fans in the Montreal area will be less torn when it comes time to watch the Canadiens.

That said, the fact remains that the Victoire will play on Friday (on the road) against Minnesota. That's why I said “less torn” in my post…

Marie-Philip Poulin seals the win for the Victoire in the third overtime period https://t.co/fsHqHvPlGH — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) May 6, 2026

In a nutshell

– Ark.

After the incident with his catcher last year, he's back at it. https://t.co/Li6p7oW7f2 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 6, 2026

– I think I know what he wants for his birthday.

– Oh man.

– Good point.