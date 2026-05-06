The CH lose the first game of the series against the Sabres

The Canadiens were playing their first game of the second round against the Sabres in Buffalo. Many fans had made the trip to cheer on the Montreal team.

Joe Velono was playing his first game of the current playoffs. The Quebec forward was filling in for veteran Brendan Gallagher. Arber Xhekaj was also back in the lineup. Jayden Struble watched the game from the bench.

Here is the Habs' lineup:

Here is the Sabres' lineup:

The Sabres opened the scoring first.

Lane Hutson stumbled, leading to a 3-on-1 rush for the home team.

Zach Benson found Josh Doan on the other end, and Doan put the puck into an empty net.

THAT ZACH BENSON JOSH DOAN CONNECTION #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/n7zSE3srX8 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) May 6, 2026

Moments later, Nick Suzuki was called for a penalty, and the Sabres capitalized.

Zach Benson, again, found Ryan McLeod alone in front of the net. Jakub Dobes was stretched out flat on his back and couldn't stop the puck.

Things are looking bad.

Josh Doan and Zach Benson right in the middle of the madness on Ryan McLeod's goal pic.twitter.com/v6uuGmWlkN — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) May 6, 2026

The Habs were looking to capitalize on a power play.

After buzzing around the offensive zone for a while, Juraj Slafkovsky decided to cut toward the net. He found Nick Suzuki in front of the net.

The visiting team's captain lifted the puck over Alex Lyon's pad.

The Habs were still in the game.

Our captain scores on the power play! Captain gets us on the board!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/DUOWobMlgb — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 6, 2026

The second period was a carbon copy of the first.

Right from the start of the period, power forward Jordan Greenway used Alexandre Carrier as a screen to beat Dobes with a solid wrist shot.

Greenway had no trouble getting to the faceoff circle.

THE BIG MAN FROM THE CIRCLE #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/jz5VyQkFju — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) May 7, 2026

A few minutes later, the Sabres were awarded another power play.

Once again, they hurt the Habs.

Mike Matheson had his clearance intercepted, keeping the Sabres' attack alive.

Bowen Byram recovered the puck at the blue line and then fired a rocket of a shot that left the young Canadiens goaltender with no chance.

If there was one player who had been playing well since Game 2 of the series, it was Kirby Dach.

He scored one of the Habs' best goals of the season.

Dach pounced on the rebound and, even though he was completely off balance, managed to fire the puck into the top corner of the net.

The Habs were still in the game.

Kirby Dach is giving it his all, and it's paying off! What an effort from Kirby Dach!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/3wZRD3TWIM — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 7, 2026

In the third period, both teams traded blows.

Players on both sides threw their bodies in front of shots.

Kaiden Guhle even blocked a shot… right where it hurts.

Good news for the Canadiens: they're still in the game.

Kaiden Guhle took a hit where it hurts… but he's still in it! pic.twitter.com/s9HcQNZJJo — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 7, 2026

The Habs pulled Dobes for a sixth skater with three minutes left, but they were unable to score.

Final score: 4-2 in favor of the Sabres.

The Canadiens and the Sabres will face off in Game 2 on Friday night at 7 p.m. in Buffalo.

overtime

– Not easy.

Greenway was hyperventilating during his interview with Félix — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 7, 2026

– Another lackluster game for Slafkovsky and Caufield.

Slaf and Caufield deserve to sit out 2-3 shifts in the third period… Their effort is lackluster, to say the least… — Michel Bouchard (@bouchardmichel) May 7, 2026

– That looks bad.

I thought it was exceptional to score 2 goals on 9 shots. Tonight, the Sabres have 4 goals on 9 shots. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 7, 2026

– Caufield is going to have to step up someday.