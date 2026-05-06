The Alouettes sign a veteran from Quebec

The Montreal Alouettes are continuing their preparations for the 2026 season with a clear strategy: to rely on a mix of local and international talent.

The Montreal organization recently confirmed the signing of Quebec native Marco Dubois, an addition that strengthens the team's identity while bringing experience.

At 31 years old, Dubois arrives after a long stint with the Ottawa Redblacks, where he played in no fewer than 120 games. Primarily used as a middle linebacker, he stood out for his versatility. Offensively, he tallied 22 receptions for 331 yards and one touchdown, but it was on special teams where he truly made his mark with 33 career tackles.

A product of the Université Laval program, Dubois also brings a solid college background, including a Vanier Cup victory in 2016. Selected in the second round of the 2018 Canadian draft, he represents a reliable and disciplined addition to the Montreal roster.

At the same time, the Alouettes also took advantage of the CFL's global draft to add international talent. German offensive lineman Mark Petry and Australian kicker Josh Burgess are joining the team. Petry, a Syracuse University alum, brings strength and experience, while Burgess distinguished himself with the Texas Tech Red Raiders thanks to his powerful kicking game.

New faces to energize the offense

The Montreal team didn't stop there and also signed two promising American players: Tsion Nunnally and Landen King. Wide receiver Nunnally, a product of Idaho State University, had an excellent season with 845 yards and six touchdowns, demonstrating promising offensive potential.

For his part, King, who played for Duke University and Auburn University, among others, will add depth at the tight end position.

With these acquisitions, the Montreal Alouettes are clearly signaling their ambitions for the upcoming season: to build a competitive, balanced team capable of competing with the league's best.

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