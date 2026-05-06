The Alouettes announce several new signings

The Montreal Alouettes continue to build their roster for the 2026 season by striking a balance between local experience and international talent.

The organization has confirmed the signing of Quebec native Marco Dubois, a versatile player who will bolster the offense and special teams.

At 31, Dubois brings solid experience from his time with the Ottawa Redblacks, where he played in 120 games. Primarily used as a tight end, he recorded 22 receptions for 331 yards and one touchdown. However, it was on special teams that he stood out, racking up 33 tackles thanks to his speed and game sense.

A graduate of Laval University, Dubois also enjoyed success at the collegiate level, notably winning the Vanier Cup in 2016. A second-round pick in the 2018 CFL Canadian Draft, he represents a reliable addition for a team seeking stability.

In the same vein, Montreal also secured its two picks in the 2026 International Draft: German offensive lineman Mark Petry and Australian kicker Josh Burgess, both under contract through 2028. Petry, a Syracuse University alum, brings toughness and experience after 39 college games. Burgess, meanwhile, distinguished himself with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, racking up over 3,800 kicking yards.

New offensive talent to energize the team

The Montreal Alouettes have also signed two promising American players: Tsion Nunnally and Landen King. Nunnally, a former Idaho State University player, recently shone with 845 yards and six touchdowns, demonstrating explosive ability on offense.

For his part, King, who played at Duke University and Auburn University, adds size and depth at the tight end position.

With these strategic acquisitions, the Alouettes are clearly signaling their ambitions: to build a competitive team capable of competing at the top of the league.

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