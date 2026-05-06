Series in Brief: The Avalanche Are Unbeatable When MacKinnon Dominates Like This

There was only one game in the National League last night.

The Avalanche hosted the Wild and were looking to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Didn't get a chance to watch the game and want to know how it went? You've come to the right place!

1: The Avalanche are unbeatable when MacKinnon dominates like this

The Avalanche wasted no time in taking control of the game.

Martin Necas scored just 2:51 into the game: quickly, it was 1-0 in favor of Colorado…

MARTIN NECAS OPENS THE SCORING IN GAME 2 pic.twitter.com/kNKGiqdv0f — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 6, 2026

The Wild were able to tie the game thanks to Kirill Kaprizov. But that goal really seemed to wake up Nathan MacKinnon…

The Dogg began to dominate the game after Kaprizov's goal. He assisted on his team's second goal of the game, which was scored by the team captain.

A third goal for Gabriel Landeskog in this series:

After his second goal, the Avalanche really took control of the game. Nicolas Roy joined the party in the second period by scoring a beautiful goal: shots like that are very, very hard to stop.

You know, when the shot is as powerful as it is accurate…

Oh, that quick shot release by Nic Roy pic.twitter.com/MeHgTzDHxA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 6, 2026

Earlier in this post, I mentioned Nathan MacKinnon's dominance.

And you might understand my point a little better after watching the following two videos. MacKinnon was really, really hungry last night…

Nathan MacKinnon laid a huge hit on Matt Boldy Boldy was slow to get up. pic.twitter.com/tfuT6CONm1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 6, 2026

This hit on Hughes is the difference between Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid I'll take 0.2 fewer points per game if it comes with this physicality and effort in the d-zone #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/XJRQxw2BCz — Patrick (@PatLovesSports) May 6, 2026

Did you think the Avalanche's #29 was done for the night? Think again…

He was the one who gave his team a 4-1 lead in the game. And he did it with a one-timer that left the Wild goalie with NO chance.

Wow:

Nathan MacKinnon adds to the lead on the power play pic.twitter.com/zwjICfAzgU — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 6, 2026

The Wild tried to get back into the game.

With just over five minutes left in the game, Marcus Johansson gave his team and the Wild fans hope. The veteran cut the lead to two goals, and just like that, the score was 4-2 in favor of Colorado…

Marcus Johansson didn't hear no bell pic.twitter.com/q4WUFquzpz — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 6, 2026

But it was already too late for Johansson and the Wild.

Valeri Nichushkin scored the insurance goal into an empty net, and the Avalanche won the game 5-2.

The Avalanche now lead the series 2-0, and the series moves to Minnesota for Games #3 and #4. Does the Wild have what it takes to come from behind and tie the series?

Hmm…

At the very least, the Avalanche look like a very, very confident team right now. And they'll be tough to beat if they keep dominating their opponents…

Overtime

– 16 players recorded at least one point last night:

– Two games tonight in the NHL: