Pierre LeBrun predicts Nick Suzuki will win the Selke Trophy

Nick Suzuki continues to silence his critics this season.

For a long time, there were still doubts surrounding the Canadiens' captain. Some saw him as a good player, yes… but not necessarily a true star capable of leading a team, let alone a dominant player in every aspect of the game.

Today, that conversation is slowly starting to fade away.

Because when we talk about the Selke Trophy, we're usually talking about the best defensive forwards in the entire NHL. Guys capable of making an impact all over the ice.

Seeing Nick Suzuki now as a finalist for that trophy is huge for him… but also for the Habs.

As my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois reported earlier today, Suzuki is officially one of the three Selke finalists alongside Brock Nelson and Anthony Cirelli.

Just being named in this category, alongside two players so well-regarded defensively, already says a lot about the Habs' captain's season.

Sure, Alexander Barkov hasn't played all season, but still.

But there's something even more interesting.

According to Pierre LeBrun, Suzuki isn't just a finalist. He's actually the favorite. During his appearance on the show “Melnick in the Afternoon” on TSN 690 Montreal, Pierre LeBrun dropped a hint.

“I think Suzuki is going to win the Selke.” – Pierre LeBrun

Listen: LeBrun: I think Suzuki is going to win the Selke https://t.co/qteXFqIBsY — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) May 6, 2026

When such a respected insider says something like that, it means a lot.

Because we're not talking about a vote by Canadiens fans on social media. We're talking about a journalist who's extremely well-connected throughout the league, who knows the voting trends, and who's constantly in touch with executives, coaches, and members of the media.

If Suzuki actually wins the Selke, it would be quite a statement.

Suzuki plays huge minutes in crucial situations. He consistently faces the opponent's top lines, is used on the penalty kill, produces offensively, and remains incredibly mentally tough.

The most impressive part of it all?

He rarely gives the impression of forcing anything.

Nick Suzuki may not be the most spectacular player in the league. He'll probably never generate as much buzz as a Connor McDavid or a Nathan MacKinnon. But as the years go by, he looks exactly like the kind of player who wins games for teams.

In a nutshell

– Special.

Shea Theodore gold rally towels for Game 2 #ForgedInGold | @GhostLifestyle pic.twitter.com/36p66rzNPe — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 6, 2026

– A nice gesture.

Ahead of tonight's games, the NHL on TNT paid tribute to Ted Turner Turner was a visionary, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who laid the foundation for networks like TNT. He was 87. pic.twitter.com/IAHKraHgFW — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) May 6, 2026

– Check it out.