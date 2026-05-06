Nick Suzuki is a finalist for the Selke Trophy

It was expected, but now it's official.

The Canadiens' captain, who has made tremendous strides this season, has been named a finalist for the Selke Trophy, awarded to a forward who excels defensively while also contributing points.

Anthony Cirelli and Brock Nelson are the other finalists.

Presenting the finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy! #NHLAwards The trophy is presented annually to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. pic.twitter.com/5pftUkfZLL — NHL (@NHL) May 6, 2026

Obviously, with Aleksander Barkov out of the picture this season, the door was open for other players to step up. And the Canadiens' captain was among them.

For a while now, he's been seen as the favorite to bring the trophy home, given his excellent play across the ice for the Canadiens, a strong team. Cirelli is seen as his top rival.

With a 101-point season under his belt, the Canadiens' captain has given himself a strong shot. After all, defensively, he's also among the elite.

However, he wasn't the most-used player in the NHL on the penalty kill, and that may be what prevented some people from voting for him as he truly deserves.

But we'll see about that in due time. For now, it's all speculation.

That said, we suspect that right now, Suzuki isn't thinking about the Selke. Logically, the new father must be hoping more that his team plays up to its potential to reach the semifinals in the playoffs. It starts tonight in Buffalo.

Here we go again. Another series between two teams that finished neck and neck in the standings. @EricEngels looks at three ways the Canadiens can emerge victorious in Round 2. https://t.co/k148xOA4xI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 5, 2026

Remember that Cole Caufield is a nominee for the Lady Bing Award and that Ivan Demidov has been named a finalist for the Calder Trophy. We'll be watching to see if Lane Hutson gets enough votes to be nominated for the Norris Trophy.

We'll find out tomorrow.

In a nutshell

– Note.

Good news from Supra this morning: Oussama Boughanmi is training fully with the team. Bad news, however: Ibrahim Conde isn't on the field. He was injured in the first half on Sunday, though he was able to finish the match. Loïc… https://t.co/5NEBL4s5Ln — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 6, 2026

– It's going to be loud.

They're ready to get loud here tonight. Both arenas in this series will be insane. pic.twitter.com/Gkz6oy1gTm — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 6, 2026

– What do you think?

Tony's making a bold prediction! CH IN 5!? Odds for the series: CH 1.83 BUF 2.00 pic.twitter.com/zdcl46t8Ln — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 6, 2026

– Slaf expects to see his usual trio back in action tonight.