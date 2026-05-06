MLB in Brief: Max Scherzer Struggling | Season Over for Carlos Correa

Max Scherzer is struggling

He's going to see some specialists. His arm isn't responding well after pitching.

After throwing at Tropicana Field this morning, Max Scherzer said his forearm isn't responding the way he hoped. The plan now is to talk to more doctors and figure things out from there. His ankle is healing well, he told me @thehazelmae & @MitchBannon — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 6, 2026

Shane Bieber, meanwhile, will face batters shortly.

Shane Bieber looked sharp in a 2-up bullpen session at the Trop today, Schneider said. The #BlueJays righty will throw another 2-up bullpen session next week and then face live hitters for the first time. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) May 6, 2026

As for Jose Berrios, we may learn more on Friday.

The Blue Jays are still working through the next steps with Jose Berrios after his MRI last night. The expectation is that the Jays will know and share more on Friday. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 6, 2026

Season over for Carlos Correa

His ankle is a problem… but the surplus in the infield will be easier to manage. Remember that the Giants and the Mets didn't sign him because of his ankle.

Carlos Correa is believed to have suffered a significant left ankle injury, sources tell @TheAthletic. He will visit a foot specialist tomorrow to determine the exact severity and timeline, but “it is not good,” one source said. First: @brianmctaggart – https://t.co/V2paW46SdQ — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) May 6, 2026

Shohei Ohtani as the closer?

He will be one day, believes Pedro Martinez.

Ohtani: I think he's getting bored of hitting, now he's going to go for 40 or 50 games closed. I think he's gonna be a closer at some point — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) May 6, 2026

Sad news

Ted Turner has passed away.

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