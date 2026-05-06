MLB in Brief: Max Scherzer Struggling | Season Over for Carlos Correa

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Max Scherzer Struggling | Season Over for Carlos Correa
Credit: NNN

Max Scherzer is struggling

He's going to see some specialists. His arm isn't responding well after pitching.

Shane Bieber, meanwhile, will face batters shortly.

As for Jose Berrios, we may learn more on Friday.

Season over for Carlos Correa

His ankle is a problem… but the surplus in the infield will be easier to manage. Remember that the Giants and the Mets didn't sign him because of his ankle.

Shohei Ohtani as the closer?

He will be one day, believes Pedro Martinez.

Sad news

Ted Turner has passed away.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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