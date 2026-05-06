Mark Shapiro doesn’t like Donald Trump (and he’s become a Canadian)

Mark Shapiro recently signed a contract extension to remain in Toronto as president.

He's been in that role since the end of the 2015 season and is practically part of the furniture in Toronto. I say this with all due respect, to point out that he's been with the Blue Jays for a long time.

After years working in Cleveland, the American accepted the Canadian challenge. He joined an organization that places a lot of emphasis on the fact that it's the team for an entire country.

And clearly, he's fully embraced that mindset. Why? Because he recently admitted in an interview that he's become a Canadian citizen.

“Maybe the U.S. election made it easier.” –@MarkShapiro responds to Steve's question on when he felt like a true Torontonian. Full pod: https://t.co/dA6V0bocWI pic.twitter.com/q5siEMY8UD — The Paikin Podcast (@ThePaikinPod) May 5, 2026

He said this in response to the following question: When did you start feeling like a Torontonian rather than a guy from somewhere else who lives in Toronto?

But he also mentioned in his response that he wants to distance himself from the current U.S. president. He much prefers the Canadian way of thinking on many levels, and that made his move appealing.

For a guy who still has roots in the U.S., who is a public figure, and who will have to work in the U.S. if he wants to stay in baseball once his time in Toronto is over, these are powerful words.

Taking a political stance is always risky. Especially since there are quite a few people on the right in the sports world.

“It's like a dream come true… I don't understand the negativity he gets.” Former Met Noah Syndergaard had high praise for President Trump after meeting him at the White House yesterday. pic.twitter.com/0OEUWMtkJV — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 6, 2026

But if Shapiro thinks that way, he must feel more at home in Canada. His values are clearly closer to those of Canadians compared to what's happening south of the border.

What do you think of his comments?

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