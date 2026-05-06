Jakub Dobes “relies heavily” on his coach for mental support

Back in March, we discussed Jakub Dobes's mental coach: Pete Fry.

And now, on Sportsnet, Kelly Hrudey mentioned that not only does Dobes work with Fry, but the Canadiens' goaltender also relies on him heavily.

The two men have a good relationship.

Sportsnet's Kelly Hrudey on Jakub Dobes: “He's working with Pete Fry, he's a goalie coach but he really works on the mind. They've got a great relationship and he relies heavily on Pete.” pic.twitter.com/EzfxS221UN — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 6, 2026

In reality, when you take the time to analyze it, you realize that Dobes has worked hard on several aspects to reach the level he's at right now.

First, on the ice itself, he's considered technically better. He likely owes that to Marco Marciano, a goaltending coach known for working on the guys' technique.

And the mental aspect is just as important. Remember that seeing him cry in October had planted doubts in the minds of many people who were skeptical of him.

But Dobes, who took a break from the media earlier this year, seems stronger—thanks in large part to Pete Fry. José Théodore (98.5 Sports) isn't afraid to admit it: he underestimated the goalie's strength of character.

Star of the series against the Lightning | “I underestimated Dobes's strength of character” – José Théodore https://t.co/Lolz1fEEaf — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 6, 2026

His progress over the course of the season has been impressive. And here he is at the top of his game at just the right time, having earned his fifth career playoff win in the NHL on Sunday.

He's ensuring that those analyzing the upcoming series against the Sabres have no choice but to give the Habs the edge in the goaltending department.

Who has the edge? We've broken down 8 aspects of the series. Read more here https://t.co/qjhDv1DW4j pic.twitter.com/qQ3hez8ZVq — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 6, 2026

That said, given the size of the opposing defense, if the top forwards don't step up, Jakub Dobes will surely run out of miracles to secure four wins.

Stay tuned starting tonight.

In a nutshell

– He was right to apologize.

“That was my lead. It was a decision I regret immediately.” Barrie Colts head coach Dylan Smoskowitz on the reasoning behind the viral postgame comments. pic.twitter.com/e92jp192ST — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) May 5, 2026

– Evgeni Malkin isn't looking to earn more money than he did in 2025–2026.

Josh Yohe: Re Penguins: Sources close to Evgeni Malkin say he isn't looking for a raise from the $6.1 million he earned last season – The Athletic (5/5) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 6, 2026

– Note.

Philippe Veilleux has made his decision after being courted by 30 universities. I can confirm that he has committed to Northeastern. There was interest from Michigan, Arizona State, and Quinnipiac, among others. However, there are still a few details to be worked out … — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 6, 2026

– Listen to this.