Jakub Dobes “relies heavily” on his coach for mental support

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jakub Dobes “relies heavily” on his coach for mental support
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Back in March, we discussed Jakub Dobes's mental coach: Pete Fry.

And now, on Sportsnet, Kelly Hrudey mentioned that not only does Dobes work with Fry, but the Canadiens' goaltender also relies on him heavily.

The two men have a good relationship.

In reality, when you take the time to analyze it, you realize that Dobes has worked hard on several aspects to reach the level he's at right now.

First, on the ice itself, he's considered technically better. He likely owes that to Marco Marciano, a goaltending coach known for working on the guys' technique.

And the mental aspect is just as important. Remember that seeing him cry in October had planted doubts in the minds of many people who were skeptical of him.

But Dobes, who took a break from the media earlier this year, seems stronger—thanks in large part to Pete Fry. José Théodore (98.5 Sports) isn't afraid to admit it: he underestimated the goalie's strength of character.

His progress over the course of the season has been impressive. And here he is at the top of his game at just the right time, having earned his fifth career playoff win in the NHL on Sunday.

He's ensuring that those analyzing the upcoming series against the Sabres have no choice but to give the Habs the edge in the goaltending department.

That said, given the size of the opposing defense, if the top forwards don't step up, Jakub Dobes will surely run out of miracles to secure four wins.

Stay tuned starting tonight.


In a nutshell

– He was right to apologize.

– Evgeni Malkin isn't looking to earn more money than he did in 2025–2026.

– Note.

– Listen to this.

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