Framber Valdez: a move so selfish that even his manager isn’t defending him

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Framber Valdez: a move so selfish that even his manager isn’t defending him
Credit: TS

The Detroit Tigers paid Framber Valdez a lot of money to make him a pitcher they could rely on. And yesterday, they needed him to give the team a boost.

But in his first start since the excellent Tarik Skubal got injured, Valdez collapsed.

Against the Boston Red Sox, he gave up 10 runs (in just over three innings) in a 10-3 loss for his team. Notably, he gave up back-to-back home runs to start the fourth inning.

Then, during his next at-bat, Valdez reminded everyone just what a terrible teammate he is. The guy who intentionally hit his catcher in Houston in 2025 chose to hit Trevor Story… on purpose. The benches cleared.

Sometimes, hitting a batter is justified. But in this case, Valdez was just angry at his performance and maybe even wanted to get ejected from the game—which is what happened, in the end. It was just selfish.

He didn't complain too much when the umpire sent him to the showers, and he hit Story with his first four-seam fastball of the season. He may say he didn't mean to hit Story, but we're not stupid either…

The Red Sox were angry after the game. Could this give the team a boost?

And even A.J. Hinch, his manager in Detroit, said he didn't feel he was on the right side of the story when he went out onto the field following his pitcher's action, as the benches emptied.

Ouch…

The pitcher now faces a suspension at a time when several of the team's pitchers are already injured. And that's where we see why Valdez didn't sign a long-term deal this winter.

PMLB
  • Jordan Romano: minor league contract with Colorado.
  • Shohei Ohtani: a strong outing (two runs in seven innings) marred by the Dodgers' lack of offense. His team lost 2-1.
  • Toronto Blue Jays fans who were in Tampa Bay yesterday saw their baseball team lose, but their hockey team win the draft lottery.
  • A patch the Yankees will wear.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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