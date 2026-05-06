Double’s Bar is changing its name to Dobes’s

Playoff fever has taken hold of Montreal during the first round, but now that the team has advanced to the second round, things are getting more and more intense.

Hundreds of restaurants and bars are announcing that they'll be showing the Canadiens' games on their screens, but Double's Bar has taken it a step further.

The bar is changing its name to Dobes's!

Double's bar in Montreal has changed its name to Dobes's for the Habs' playoff run pic.twitter.com/WJ910fDCDD — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 6, 2026

A nice tribute to Jakub Dobes, who literally saved the day in the first round against the Lightning.

Of course, it was also easy to change the name to Dobes's because of the similar letters. It wouldn't have worked as well with Nick Suzuki, for example.

Dobson might have worked, but let's just say that with only one game in the first round, the impact is significantly less than Dobes's.

But back to Dobes's bar Double's . The funniest part of all this is that people will be able to recreate that famous photo of Dobes on a mattress.

You know? That one.

If you feel like posing like your favorite team's goalie, you can—the bar has set up a mattress on a pool table so people can come and have their picture taken.

They also brought in a Jumpbed where you can get your photo taken like Mattress King Jakub Dobes https://t.co/pe4sW07q5f pic.twitter.com/sytf8K0GQD — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 6, 2026

It's always fun to see Montreal businesses get caught up in the playoff madness, especially when it's as original as in this case.

In a nutshell

– Fans of both teams are intense!

The fans in Buffalo are something else pic.twitter.com/lEu392TlgM — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 6, 2026

– We can't wait for Game 1.

How are the Sabres different from the Lightning? Martin St-Louis's answer pic.twitter.com/TUfz9ms5Zs — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 6, 2026

– The Canadiens will need to limit mistakes.