Bryce Pickford: We’ll have to wait a while before he joins the Rocket

Bryce Pickford's season is over.

His team lost to the Prince Albert Raiders in the WHL conference finals last weekend.

The 20-year-old Canadiens prospect can now make the jump to the pros. But…

But clearly, we'll have to wait a little longer before seeing him join the Laval Rocket.

Pickford is still nursing a few injuries and is taking the time to process his team's loss. There's no rush in his case, as Nicolas Cloutier points out… because the Rocket hasn't finished its season yet.

The Canadiens' farm team will advance to the next round of the playoffs if they beat the Marlies on Saturday. And perhaps we'll have more news about Pickford by then.

There isn't much movement on the Bryce Pickford front right now. He's being given time to process the loss and tend to some minor injuries, so there's no rush. We'll see if the Rocket advances to the next round with a win on Saturday against the Marlies.@TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 6, 2026

That's fine too.

Pickford has every right to take his time before making a decision, and anyway, it's not like he's exactly being eagerly awaited in Laval either.

The Rocket, after all, has a very solid defensive unit. That doesn't mean Pickford would play games even if he joined the team, and it doesn't mean he'd have a truly crucial role with the Rocket either.

Sure, it would let him gain some experience, but still. At the same time, if he's dealing with minor injuries and isn't at 100% of his game, that might not be ideal either…

That said, we're all eager to see him in action at the pro level after the season he just had in the WHL.

He was named Defensive Player of the Year in his league, scored 51 goals during his final junior season (including the playoffs), and made a name for himself all year long with his offensive performances.

But for now, patience is still the order of the day with him.

In a nutshell

– Enjoy the listen.

From @TSN690 – @seanrcampbell vs. @MitchyGallo discuss what the Canadiens should be concerned about heading into the second round against the Sabres: https://t.co/pH52lchpQe pic.twitter.com/dbObbHQV7c — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 6, 2026

– For QMJHL fans:

The wait is finally over! Here is the final prospect ranking ahead of the upcoming #QMJHLDraft presented by @fenplast! FINAL LIST: https://t.co/xDGGuzZNqI pic.twitter.com/yTk0T1tAMB — QMJHL (@QMJHL) May 6, 2026

– Note: