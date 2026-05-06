Brendan Gallagher and Jayden Struble are practicing with the reserves

Are there any changes expected for tonight's game?

Only the reserves took to the ice. Among them were Samuel Montembeault, Jacob Fowler, Patrik Laine, Oliver Kapanen… as well as Brendan Gallagher and Jayden Struble.

This suggests that Joe Veleno and Arber Xhekaj could play tonight.

Brendan Gallagher and Jayden Struble took to the ice with the reserves this morning. On the ice: Gallagher, Kapanen, Laine, Struble, Fowler, and Montembeault. Joe Veleno is absent, which suggests he could play his first playoff game tonight. — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) May 6, 2026

Yesterday at practice, it didn't necessarily feel like changes were on the horizon. However, we know that Martin St-Louis likes to keep his cards close to his chest.

And today's clues (they're still just clues) are a good example of that.

Since Gally, whose birthday is today, has missed quite a few games recently, seeing him benched again (if that happens) shouldn't be a huge surprise, when you think about it.

Bringing him back later in the series could be an option.

Joe Veleno, who hasn't faced the Lightning even once, also deserves a chance to play. If he were to face the Sabres, he'd have to come out fighting.

And defensively, choosing between Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj will be a tough call. Both played well against the Lightning, and Struble played in Game 7.

Details to come…