Baseball in Quebec this week: The entire province in action starting Friday

It's official: the first preseason games are now underway in the Frontier League. The Capitales took the opportunity to introduce their 2026 roster, and the fan meet-and-greet took place at the Galeries de la Capitale. It was a resounding success, thanks to the team's connection with the fans and the optimism surrounding the 2026 season.

In Mauricie, the Aigles answered the call of the public, who were clamoring for more Quebec talent on the roster. The Aigles have therefore signed Raphaël Picard. A star player during his junior career, Picard and his great versatility will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to Jonathan Albaladejo's team. The Aigles' first regular-season game is scheduled for this Friday, May 8, in the Windy City.

The Capitales, for their part, will be in Ottawa on the same day, where a record crowd is expected, with over 10,000 tickets already sold. Just over 300 fans attended the Frontier League game held in Repentigny last Sunday. The exhibition match pitted Trois-Rivières against Ottawa. The Titans won the game 9-6.

In the LBMQ, the season opener is also scheduled for this weekend. All teams will therefore be in action over the weekend. The Thetford team has already made its mark by signing American pitcher Clay Kennedy. Many already agree that he will be a key part of the rotation.

After months of uncertainty, it is finally the city of Mirabel that will host the Cardinals' games. Locals are therefore invited to head to Jean-Laurin Park this summer to watch their favorites play at home. The fan experience will be enhanced this summer in Sherbrooke, as all bleacher seats have been replaced with individual seats.

Finally, Coaticook has added a second foreign player to its roster with the signing of Korean-born left-handed pitcher Yun Sinkeun.

The Bas-du-Fleuve region will once again be a top destination for fans of our wonderful sport. The Kamouraska organization kicked off its season ticket sales with the signing of promising international player José Contreras. The 21-year-old, originally from Venezuela, aims to win the championship this year. The announcement was made during a press conference.

The season is set to begin on Sunday, May 17, with Rimouski visiting.

Over the past weekend, some LBJÉQ teams faced off against LBMQ teams. This was an excellent opportunity for the young players to compete against higher-caliber opponents. As a reminder, the season will begin on Friday, May 15, with a total of four games on the schedule. Note that you'll once again be able to listen to the Longueuil Ducs' games on FM 103.3.

Did you know that Désilets Baseball's expertise is widely recognized? A true source of pride for Quebec, the company specializes in building baseball fields throughout the province. Founded in 2009 by Dominic Désilets, this company is now recognized as the top choice for helping cities with their facilities.

In 2014, Désilets Baseball was tasked with preparing the field at Olympic Stadium for the Jays' first visit, in conjunction with the exhibition games held in Montreal. And ultimately, the company was entrusted with the job for the next five occasions!

Now, with various training programs offered to cities, all of Quebec benefits from the expertise of this well-established sports company in our region.

PMLB

Camille Proulx and Océanne Lambert have earned a national scholarship from the Alliance Sport-Études.

If you're passing through Jonquière, be sure to stop by the magnificent Richard-Desmeules Stadium.

Our deepest condolences on the passing of Stéphane Bourgeois. He was a true ambassador for our sport in the Richelieu–Yamaska region.

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