Arthur Rozon, the man who wants to send 1,000 Canadiens fans to a game in Buffalo

Ah, that famous playoff fever in Montreal!

The Canadiens kick off their second-round playoff series tonight against the Buffalo Sabres. I can't wait to see what the stands will look like…

Will there be a sea of red? Will there be a lot of Canadiens fans in Buffalo cheering on the team? Reminder: Buffalo isn't THAT far from Montreal…

We don't know what tonight will look like, but we do know that a Sabres fan put out a call for help, urging people in Buffalo not to sell their tickets to Habs fans.

And that's where a Canadiens fan named Arthur Rozon enters the picture…

Arthur had an idea. An idea worth sharing.

While chatting with him on the phone earlier, Arthur revealed his plan to me: to raise funds via a GoFundMe to send 1,000 Canadiens fans to Buffalo for a game in the series between the two teams.

The funds raised on the GoFundMe (which has collected about $800 so far) would be used to buy tickets and rent buses so the fans can travel together to Buffalo.

“What I really want to do is have fun with the community and create special moments for the fans.” – Arthur Rozon

I invite you to check out Arthur's Instagram account to see his videos about the project.

The following post has gone viral on his account, by the way:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arthur Rozon (@arthurrozon)

Arthur's goal is to send as many fans as possible to Buffalo for a game. But he's realistic: he knows that his goal of giving 1,000 fans an experience like this is a huge undertaking.

If we manage to send just one or two fans to a game at first, that would already be a success! – Arthur Rozon

Arthur, who has been a Canadiens fan for many years, is aware that the team is part of the culture of people living in Montreal and Quebec.

He knows how important the organization is in the lives of many people, and that's why he wants to try an experience like this.

We could make history with a project like this. – Arthur Rozon

Arthur Rozon is relying entirely on digital platforms to achieve his goal.

Again, I invite you to follow him on his Instagram page because that's where most of the action is happening.

He uses his platform to share updates about the event, and if you're interested, I really recommend checking out his profile so you can join the fun.

Because it's true that it would be truly special.

Seeing the Canadiens represented like that on the road for a playoff game would be spectacular.

And maybe it would cheer on the guys on the ice even more… hehe.