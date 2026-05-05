The Maple Leafs win the draft lottery: they will be able to draft Gavin McKenna

For the first time in several years, the draft lottery wasn't closely watched in Montreal. The Habs have turned a corner and are no longer in the running for a high draft pick.

Except that, in the end, it wasn't a good night for the Canadiens.

While everyone was wondering if the Maple Leafs would keep their first-round pick (we'll get back to that), the team had an 8.5% chance of landing the top pick.

And apparently, it was the team's lucky day: the Leafs won the lottery.

They will therefore be able to draft Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick.

Toronto wins the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL draft lottery. Winning combination: 7-2-11-12 — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 5, 2026

More details to come…