The Maple Leafs win the draft lottery: they will be able to draft Gavin McKenna
For the first time in several years, the draft lottery wasn't closely watched in Montreal. The Habs have turned a corner and are no longer in the running for a high draft pick.
Except that, in the end, it wasn't a good night for the Canadiens.
While everyone was wondering if the Maple Leafs would keep their first-round pick (we'll get back to that), the team had an 8.5% chance of landing the top pick.
And apparently, it was the team's lucky day: the Leafs won the lottery.
They will therefore be able to draft Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick.
Toronto wins the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.
Winning combination: 7-2-11-12
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 5, 2026
More details to come…