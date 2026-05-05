The legendary Lawrence Taylor has been released from the hospital

Former New York Giants star Lawrence Taylor was recently discharged from the hospital after being treated for a stomach-related issue.

The news was confirmed by his attorney, who noted that the former linebacker is now recovering at home in Florida.

Hospitalized since April 20 at a facility in New Jersey, Taylor has been going through a difficult period health-wise. However, those close to him say his condition has improved, allowing him to leave the hospital and begin a more peaceful recovery.

In a statement released to the media, his representative highlighted Taylor's gratitude toward the medical staff who cared for him, as well as for the many messages of support he received. According to the representative, this support played a significant role in his recovery, providing him with motivation and comfort during this ordeal.

Now 67 years old, Lawrence Taylor remains a prominent figure in the National Football League. He played his entire professional career with the Giants, from 1981 to 1993, and helped the team win two Super Bowls. His impact on the game was immense, particularly due to his dominant defensive performances.

A multiple award winner, he was named the league's Most Valuable Player in 1986, a rare distinction for a defensive player. His number 56 was retired by the organization, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton in 1999.

A Major Sporting Legacy Despite a Controversial Career

Despite an exceptional career, Taylor's post-football life has been marked by legal controversies. Over the years, certain cases have tarnished his public image, though his athletic legacy remains undeniable in the eyes of many fans.

Today, the former player is focusing primarily on his health and recovery. According to those close to him, he hopes to resume his daily activities soon, including golf, which he particularly enjoys.

This gradual return to normalcy marks an important milestone for this football legend, whose name remains inextricably linked to the history of the Giants and the NFL.

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