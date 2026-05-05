The Canadiens’ top players have been wearing Sabres jerseys for the past two years

The Canadiens can catch their breath for a few days. After that, the Sabres—who haven't played since Friday night—will be waiting with bated breath for the Habs.

It will be a tough challenge, but a different one for the Habs. The good news is that the Canadiens' players have had a lot of success against the Sabres.

Over the past two years, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Lane Hutson have ranked among the top five NHL scorers against Buffalo.

The Habs' big guns have been having a blast against the Sabres for the past two years! Will this dominance continue in the playoffs? #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/qKzcPbgxl5 — RDS (@RDSca) May 4, 2026

Admittedly, having the Sabres in the same division helps a lot, but clearly, the Habs have managed to get past the Sabres' goalies. Suzuki has been particularly dominant. If he plays at the level he did in the last few games against the Lightning, we wish Buffalo good luck.

I firmly believe we're in for a more offensive series than in the first round. Buffalo has quite the offensive machine—and a young one at that.

However, the Sabres don't have a defensive trio as solid as Anthony Cirelli's to counter the Habs' top players.

Cole Caufield has no more excuses for not producing. He scored just one goal in seven games against the Lightning. Ivan Demidov is also capable of breaking out, having recorded only one assist in the first round.

Both players will be crucial to the Habs' success in the second round. Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson stepped up in the first round; now it's up to the other key players to step up. The opponent is the perfect fit for a collective offensive awakening.

Add to that the brilliance of Jakub Dobes, and the Canadiens should beat the Sabres, especially since the Habs have players capable of countering the opponent's top lines, such as Tage Thompson's.

I can't wait for it to start, but in the meantime, here's my prediction: Canadiens in 6.

In a nutshell

– An interesting matchup.

Something I'll be watching closely in Habs-Sabres: Montreal dominated the faceoff circle in their series against Tampa: 55.6% overall, 57.3% in the defensive zone. Sabres? Dead last in FOW% this season, 43.8% in Round 1 (42.6% on high-leverage faceoffs). It cost them dearly on special teams. Buffalo:… — Alex Moretto (@alexjmoretto) May 4, 2026

– A real hot potato.

NEW EPISODE @Sid_Seixeiro scrum surfs & reacts to the Maple Leafs press conference featuring Keith Pelley, John Chayka & Mats Sundin. Full pod

Watch: https://t.co/imIuKIohyd

Listen: https://t.co/kdot7LWVlP #sick #thesidseixeiroshow pic.twitter.com/gjcezkdPAe — The Sid Seixeiro Show (@sidseixeiroshow) May 4, 2026

– Pretty crazy.