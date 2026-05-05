The Blue Jays clearly came out on top in the Louis Varland trade

In recent years, the Toronto Blue Jays haven't had much success in either the free-agent market or the trade market. But last year's trade deadline changed that narrative somewhat, starting with the deal that brought Louis Varland to Toronto.

At that time, outfielder Alan Roden and left-handed pitcher Kendry Rojas were sent to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Varland and Ty France.

Admittedly, Varland's adjustment to the Blue Jays organization wasn't easy at first. Although he limited opposing batters to just one run in his first six appearances on the mound after the trade, he eventually showed some signs of weakness, allowing at least one run in six consecutive outings at the end of August.

Varland's ERA then dropped from 2.02 over 51 appearances with the Twins to 4.94 in 23 regular-season games with the Jays. The right-hander didn't fare much better during his team's postseason run, posting a 3.94 ERA over fifteen games, striking out 17 batters but also allowing seven runs (including four home runs) over sixteen innings pitched.

This season, however, Varland has taken over the closer role previously held by Jeff Hoffman and has allowed just one earned run in 17 innings of work, while striking out 28 batters and saving four games on four separate occasions.

He was also named Relief Pitcher of the Month for April.

Louis Varland: 16 IP, 26 Ks, 0.56 ERA, 4 saves

Mason Miller: 15.1 IP, 29 Ks, 1.17 ERA, 10 saves Your AL and NL Relievers of the Month for March/April! pic.twitter.com/qXrj4SvhcE — MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2026

Meanwhile, Roden has struggled in the majors, as evidenced by his .158 batting average and 13 strikeouts in 38 plate appearances with the Twins following the trade. The 26-year-old has, however, shown his potential this season at the Triple-A level with an OPS of .889, but he has not yet been recalled to the majors by Minnesota.

Rojas, for his part, has performed well at the Triple-A level and shone during a brief two-inning appearance with the Twins on April 22, but he does not yet have what it takes to assume a regular role in the MLB.

Time will tell who came out on top in this trade, but for now, the Jays clearly have the upper hand.

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