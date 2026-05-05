The Alouettes release players, including one from Quebec

The Montreal Alouettes have officially kicked off the next phase of their offseason preparations by announcing a series of key signings, while also releasing a few players.

This roster update comes shortly after the Canadian Football League's latest draft and offers an initial glimpse into the organization's priorities.

In total, seven drafted players have signed their first professional contracts, marking a concrete transition to the professional level.

Among the new acquisitions are wide receivers Nathan Udoh and Zachary Houde, defensive backs Shakespeare Louis and Cyrus McGarrell, kicker Michael Horvat, linebacker Harrison Daley, and running back Liam Talbot.

These signings reflect the Montreal Alouettes' clear commitment to youth and development. For these players, this is their first opportunity to prove themselves at the highest level in Canada.

One name is missing from the list, however: Rohan Jones, the team's first-round draft pick. The tight end has not yet signed, as he is currently participating in the Los Angeles Rams' training camp in the National Football League.

His situation will therefore be one to watch in the coming weeks, as it could influence the Montreal organization's long-term plans.

Four players released

Meanwhile, the Montreal Alouettes announced the release of four players: wide receivers Daniel Oladejo and Giles Jackson, offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon, and defensive lineman Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal.

These decisions are part of the normal process of adjusting the roster ahead of training camp.

Heading to training camp

The next step for the Montreal Alouettes will be training camp, which will be held at Laval University's PEPS starting May 10.

This will be an opportunity for the new recruits to prove their worth and try to earn a spot on the team. For both veterans and young players, every play will count in the battle for a position.

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