The Alouettes announce several signings

The Montreal Alouettes continue to build their roster by announcing the signing of most of their picks from the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft .

This marks an important milestone for the organization, reaffirming its commitment to developing young talent.

Among the players who have signed agreements are wide receivers Nathan Udoh and Zachary Houde, defensive backs Shakespeare Louis and Cyrus McGarrell, kicker Michael Horvat, linebacker Harrison Daley, and running back Liam Talbot. This group represents a diverse range of profiles, both on offense and defense, who could gradually integrate into the roster.

The team's only draft pick who has not yet signed is Rohan Jones. The tight end is currently trying his luck in the NFL, as he participates in the Los Angeles Rams' training camp. His situation will therefore be one to watch over the coming weeks, depending on how his journey south of the border unfolds.

Diverse and promising profiles

Among the signees, some players are already standing out for their college production. Nathan Udoh, in particular, had a solid final season with the Manitoba Bisons, racking up nearly 600 passing yards. For his part, Zachary Houde distinguished himself through his consistency at St. Francis Xavier University, with over 2,000 career yards.

On defense, Shakespeare Louis and Cyrus McGarrell add depth to the secondary, while Harrison Daley offers an intriguing profile at linebacker thanks to his size and versatility.

Kicker Michael Horvat also deserves special attention. Dominant at the collegiate level, he maintained an impressive average of 47.8 yards per kick in his final season, which could quickly open doors for him at the professional level.

Alongside these signings, the Montreal Alouettes announced the release of several players, including Jesse Gibbon, Daniel Oladejo, Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal, and Giles Jackson. These moves are part of the usual roster adjustments following the draft and training camps.

With these signings, the Montreal Alouettes demonstrate a clear commitment to long-term development. The gradual integration of young players from the Canadian university circuit remains a cornerstone of the CFL model.

While not all of them will make the team immediately, many will have the opportunity to develop within the organization and, eventually, contribute on the field. In a league where depth and adaptability are essential, this type of investment can prove decisive.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.