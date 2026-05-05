Olympic Stadium: Funds are expected to be released to complete the renovations

As we know, the Olympic Stadium has always been a complex issue. It has long been problematic… and in recent years, it has undergone major renovations aimed at resolving the roof issue.

The goal: to turn the Olympic Stadium into a venue capable of hosting major events in the city.

Until now, we knew the project was progressing well, but there were still concerns that the reopening, scheduled for 2028, might take place without the interior renovations being completed.

But today, Jeremy Filosa offered reassurance on this matter. According to what he has learned, we can expect the Quebec government to release the necessary funds so that the interior renovations can be completed before 2028.

We're talking about the seats, restrooms, and food concessions, basically.

Update on the Olympic Stadium renovation: Fears that the Olympic Stadium might be forced to reopen in 2028 with a new roof but no interior renovations are beginning to fade. According to information obtained by @le985fm, the government… pic.twitter.com/XgnONoRcaG — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) May 5, 2026

In reality, since they're renovating the roof anyway, it's not a bad idea to finish everything at the same time. This will ensure the stadium is fully ready when it reopens, which is scheduled for 2028.

And for baseball fans in Montreal, the news is certainly encouraging. Among the events that will be possible in the renovated stadium are Blue Jays (spring training) games… as well as World Baseball Classic games.

CF and Alouettes games, Blue Jays spring training games, World Baseball Classic games, soccer tournaments, boxing galas (theater-style setup), monster truck shows, performances, concerts, fairs, and trade shows. Everything they can… — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) May 5, 2026

We know that the Stadium, for better or worse, continues to receive a ton of investment. So we can only hope that this time will be the charm and that the Stadium will be able to host the major events that Quebec wants to put on. Remember that beyond baseball, we're hoping to hold games in other sports, shows, and other types of large gatherings there.

But at the same time, we agree that it would be hard to blame anyone for being skeptical about this.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.