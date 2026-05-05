MLB in Brief: Dusty Baker to the Mets? | The Tarik Skubal File

Dusty Baker to the Mets?

Rumor has it the club has considered it. Yes, Carlos Mendoza is living on borrowed time…

Al Cintron says the Mets reached out to Dusty Baker about managing the team @TioALnyc pic.twitter.com/11smCuBvEu — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) May 5, 2026

The Tarik Skubal File

How will his injury affect the market?

How will Skubal's elbow surgery impact the Tigers and free agency? https://t.co/K04mF0jDXB — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) May 5, 2026

Suspension Reduced

Chris Devenski will miss two games.

Devenski's suspension has now been reduced to 2 games beginning tonight vs Diamondbacks https://t.co/d63IdBxu5N — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 5, 2026

Concerns over Eric Lauer's velocity

His spot in the rotation is truly in jeopardy.

After sitting at 90.3 mph with his fastball yesterday, Eric Lauer plans to throw a ‘velo pen' this week — basically a bullpen session in which he'll try to max out his velocity, “really try to rip it” by “building the power from the ground up” https://t.co/VD2DxsaAVe — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 5, 2026

Chris Paddack DFA

The Marlins have had enough.

The Marlins have designated RHP Chris Paddack for assignment. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 5, 2026

Sad news

Bob Skinner has passed away.

We are saddened to relay the news of the passing of former Pirates outfielder and coach Bob Skinner. Skinner was a member of the 1960 World Series Championship Pirates and a coach on the 1979 World Series Championship team. He made his Major League debut with the Bucs in 1954 and… pic.twitter.com/xOfl4ZYKTV — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 5, 2026

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