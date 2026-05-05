MLB in Brief: Dusty Baker to the Mets? | The Tarik Skubal File

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Dusty Baker to the Mets? | The Tarik Skubal File
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Dusty Baker to the Mets?

Rumor has it the club has considered it. Yes, Carlos Mendoza is living on borrowed time…

The Tarik Skubal File

How will his injury affect the market?

Suspension Reduced

Chris Devenski will miss two games.

Concerns over Eric Lauer's velocity

His spot in the rotation is truly in jeopardy.

Chris Paddack DFA

The Marlins have had enough.

Sad news

Bob Skinner has passed away.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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