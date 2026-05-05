Lindy Ruff discusses the three factors that make the Habs a formidable opponent

The second-round series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres kicks off tomorrow night.

What's your prediction?

Obviously, every team has its strengths, and they'll need to use them if they hope to advance to the next round. And Lindy Ruff knows exactly why the Canadiens are a formidable opponent for his team.

The Sabres' head coach praised the Canadiens, citing three factors that contribute to the team's success. Ruff highlighted Jakub Dobes's work, the quality of the Canadiens' top line, and the fact that the team's defense is mobile.

Ruff also mentioned that there's “a guy who's very hard to keep up with on the ice” on the Canadiens' defense, and it's clear he's referring to Lane Hutson.

At least, I don't think he's referring to the Sheriff or Jayden Struble…

#LetsGoBuffalo

Lindy Ruff on what makes the #Habs

tough to play against: “1.) their goaltender has played very well

2.) they have a top line as good as any team's

and 3.) they have a mobile defense and one guy who's really hard to keep track of back there” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) May 5, 2026

In fact, Lindy Ruff is right.

1. Jakub Dobes is having a truly sensational playoff run. He's the Canadiens' MVP right now (no doubt about it) and he'll have to play a major role in the series against the Sabres if the Habs want to advance to the next round.

2. It's true that the Canadiens have a strong first line. But… the thing is, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky seem to be struggling to find their rhythm at even strength.

They were back together, on the same line, at practice this morning. It remains to be seen if they can get things going…

3. The addition of Noah Dobson to the defensive corps is a game-changer. He may not be at 100% yet, but he's still a key part of Martin St-Louis' lineup. And as for Lane Hutson, everyone knows just how much he can change a game all on his own when he decides to control the puck the way he does so well…

But still. It's going to take even more to beat the Sabres because they'll want to send a message to the rest of the National Hockey League, too.

The Canadiens will need everyone to step up to beat Buffalo. And some guys are going to have to step up…

In a nutshell

– I can't wait to see this.

After going up against Brandon Hagel, the Canadiens will have another pest on their hands in the second round… The article by @GLepageLNH https://t.co/yS4lM7xPuH pic.twitter.com/aUZn8PZLCf — NHL (@NHL_FR) May 5, 2026

– Oh.

That goes without saying. At a time when junior teams are scrambling for media coverage any way they can, you can't act like that #OHL #Barrie I'll be talking about it tonight on @5a7RDS https://t.co/NBKVm9SBKH — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) May 5, 2026

– I like that.

Good news for FC Supra: Aboubacar Sissoko trained with the first team today and should be available Friday night. With Biello suspended in the CPL and Bougahnmi still injured, Sissoko's presence will give Nick Razzaghi some peace of mind for the coming weeks.… pic.twitter.com/4OlbEcAVeF — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 5, 2026

– Great move!