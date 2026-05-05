Juraj Slafkovsky: “I couldn’t be any more stupid”

If the Canadiens want to advance to the third round, they'll need Juraj Slafkovsky… and the first line as a whole.

Slaf wasn't the most dominant player in the first round. Despite his size, the big winger was physically overpowered, leading people to wonder if he was okay.

Ideally, we wouldn't be asking those questions against a physical team like the Sabres.

The man himself, however, wasn't afraid to say that he's fine. And to prove he wasn't affected by a concussion, he said he couldn't be any dumber.

Basically, he meant that he isn't affected by a hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RDS (@rds)

The Slovakian feels fine. He says he didn't feel any pain (after hitting a wall during Game 4) and that he was forced, due to NHL protocol, to go to the locker room for a bit.

He looked in good shape while speaking to the media after today's practice. It's worth noting that his usual line was intact following today's practice.

Joking aside, it's good to see that the star player is relaxed enough to crack jokes. He mustn't let the weight of the moment get to him because the Habs need him to be in the right frame of mind.

The Canadiens found a way to win a game even though their top line wasn't up to par. But it's safe to say they'll struggle to repeat that performance without their best players at their best.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Update on the Olympic Stadium renovation: Fears that the Olympic Stadium might be forced to reopen in 2028 with a new roof but no interior renovations are beginning to fade. According to information obtained by @le985fm, the government… pic.twitter.com/XgnONoRcaG — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) May 5, 2026

– Bryce Pickford is the WHL Defenseman of the Year: no surprise there.

THE ANOMALY Congratulations to Tigers Captain Bryce Pickford on being named the 2026 WHL Defenseman of the Year! #WHLAwards | #GoHabsGo | @CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/hkUufVvgg1 — Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) May 5, 2026

– To be continued.

It looks like he's done for. https://t.co/1Va2NZ8ZZZ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 5, 2026

– Will he be a thorn in the Habs' side?

Lindy Ruff says Sam Carrick could be within days of playing. Officially day-to-day. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 5, 2026

– That makes sense.