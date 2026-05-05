Julien BriseBois explains the Lightning’s loss to the Canadiens

Why was the Lightning unable to beat the Canadiens in the first round of the playoffs?

According to Jon Cooper, the hockey gods had a hand in all of this.

That didn't sit too well with Andrei Vasilevskiy (not at all, actually), but whatever. If the Lightning coach wants to stick with that argument and he's satisfied with it, good for him…

Julien BriseBois, on the other hand, has a different theory. But the Lightning's GM has, above all, a logical explanation for what happened to his team in the first round.

Today, BriseBois stated that the Canadiens were better at scoring goals in traffic. That made a difference, according to the Bolts' GM… who also believes that seeing the Canadiens score at key moments shifted the series in Montreal's favor.

And he's right.

Julien BriseBois says the Montreal Canadiens did a better job than Tampa Bay scoring in traffic and scoring timely goals. “Missed opportunity for a team that won 50 games.” pic.twitter.com/m5yHhDTDHI — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) May 5, 2026

The difference is that the Canadiens were able to score the big goals.

Slaf's goal in overtime during Game 1, Newhook's with about ten minutes left in the third period of Game 7…

Without those two goals, the Canadiens players would likely already be playing golf as I write this. But the Montreal club found a way to be opportunistic at the right moments, and in the end… it paid off.

The Habs will have to do the same against the Sabres, by the way.

They'll need to score at the crucial moments of the series because the Sabres aren't going to let themselves be pushed around. We know just how talented their team is, after all… and we know they're riding high after coming off a truly spectacular season.

So will the Canadiens be able to repeat the feat against Buffalo?

We'll have the answer to that question in the coming days…

In a nutshell

– I like that.

Alex Newhook in an interview with CBC Newfoundland & Labrador: “(Montreal) is everything I thought it would be. The passion is incredible. The energy this time of year in the playoffs—the city takes it to a whole new level. Every day of the week, that city is excited for… pic.twitter.com/vAs5AZwXZX — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 5, 2026

– They're ready.

Meanwhile, Engy and Reino

Meanwhile, Engy and Reino pic.twitter.com/KlrfUL4Cph — xy – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) May 5, 2026

– Yeah.

Not gonna lie, kind of want to see the Blackhawks in the draft lottery—who doesn't want to see Bedard and McKenna playing together for the next decade or more? — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 5, 2026

– Well done!