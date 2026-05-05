Jose Berrios is scheduled for an MRI: doubts are mounting

On Sunday, Jose Berrios made his fourth rehab start. He pitched for the Buffalo Bisons.

Although he could have returned to the majors, the team decided to give him one more start in Triple-A to see if he would recover physically from his previous outing.

And not only did he pitch poorly (seven earned runs), but he also didn't recover well from his start.

The Blue Jays have just announced that the pitcher will undergo an MRI since he felt more pain than usual after pitching. So everyone is holding their breath right now.

Jose Berrios is getting an MRI tonight after feeling a little more sore than expected following his last start. Eric Lauer will remain in the rotation for now while the Jays assess next steps for Berrios — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 5, 2026

Given his health issues over the past year, it wouldn't be surprising if the imaging reveals a more serious problem. I wouldn't be surprised if the pitcher has to stay on the injured list longer.

But we'll see in due time.

Keep in mind that Max Scherzer is also on the injured list right now. The same goes for Shane Bieber, who isn't close to a return despite his steady progress, and for Cody Ponce, who isn't expected back this season.

Eric Lauer, whose velocity is a concern right now, should therefore remain in the rotation for the short term. Kevin Gausman (who will pitch tonight), Patrick Corbin, Dylan Cease, and Trey Yesavage are also in the mix.

Speaking of the lineup, note that George Springer is back in his usual spot. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., meanwhile, is getting a day off, but there's no cause for concern.

Yohendrick Pinango, who is currently stealing Davis Schneider's spot, is batting second in the lineup.

PMLB

Roman Anthony is day-to-day.

Roman Anthony has a wrist sprain and is day-to-day. He'll be out the next couple of days, but the Red Sox aren't putting him on the IL as of now. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 5, 2026

Carlos Rodón is nearing a return.

Aaron Boone says if all goes well with Carlos Rodón's next rehab start, he's expected to make his next start for the Yankees: pic.twitter.com/EBHmKU9cT7 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 5, 2026

Note to those interested.

Due to the Canadiens' game against the Sabres on Wednesday night (May 6), the Passion MLB podcast will be LIVE at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/HSgbJG0nOF — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 5, 2026

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