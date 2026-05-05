Here is the complete schedule for the Alouettes’ training camp in Quebec City

The Montreal Alouettes will begin their preparations for the 2026 Canadian Football League season in an unusual but strategic setting: Quebec City.

From May 10 to 29, under the guidance of head coach Jason Maas, the team will set up camp at Laval University's PEPS, a site renowned for its top-tier athletic facilities.

This training camp will mark an important milestone in the Montreal team's preparations. On-field sessions will be held nearly every day and will be open to the public free of charge. The organization hopes to bring the players closer to fans in the Quebec City area and encourage strong attendance at practices.

Starting May 10, fans will be able to attend the first official practice, kicking off a series of intensive sessions. Throughout the camp, players will alternate between outdoor and indoor training sessions, according to the established schedule.

The Alouettes will also play two preseason games against the Ottawa Rouge et Noir. The first will take place at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal, while the second will be held at TD Place in Ottawa. These games will allow the coaching staff to assess the depth of the roster before the start of the regular season.

A Structured Preparation for the 2026 Season

This camp is much more than just a series of practices. It is a pivotal moment when every player strives to earn a spot on the final roster. General Manager Danny Maciocia and his team will officially announce the 2026 roster at the end of camp on May 30.

The busy schedule includes double sessions, light workouts, and strategic rest days. This structure aims to optimize the athletes' physical conditioning while evaluating their progress.

By choosing Quebec City as their training location, the Alouettes are also strengthening their provincial presence and building a direct connection with their fans in the region.

Football fans are invited to follow this pivotal camp closely, as it officially kicks off the road to the next CFL season.

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