Does Anthony Volpe still have a place on the Yankees?

Last year, Anthony Volpe had a disastrous season with the New York Yankees, as evidenced by his .212 batting average and a meager .663 OPS. On top of that, his defense wasn't much better; his 19 errors in 2025 were enough to give Bombardiers fans—myself included—hives.

Admittedly, both his poor offensive performance and his defensive play can be partly explained by the fact that he was playing through a shoulder injury.

But now that he's healthy again, that hasn't stopped him from being sent down to Triple-A, thereby cementing Jose Caballero's spot as the Yankees' starting shortstop. And rightly so, as Caballero is batting .261 with thirteen stolen bases, in addition to playing defense well above average.

Volpe's future in the Bronx is therefore no longer as certain as it has been in previous years. The last time there was uncertainty surrounding the 25-year-old was in 2022, when Isiah Kiner-Falefa was struggling at shortstop and the Yankees recalled Oswald Peraza.

So, where does Volpe fit into the Yankees' organization?

For now, if the shortstop wants to reclaim his spot in the majors, an infielder would have to go down—either due to injury or poor performance.

If it's the latter, one name stands out: Ryam McMahon, who isn't performing up to the $16 million he's set to earn in 2026 and 2027. Once known for his excellent defense, McMahon is struggling in that area this season. And that's not even mentioning his bat, which is practically nonexistent.

Volpe could therefore have an opportunity to take over at third base if McMahon continues to struggle. But is that really viable with Volpe, who has one of the worst arms in all of MLB? To ask the question is to answer it.

Regarding Anthony Volpe: it was interesting that Aaron Boone left the door open to him possibly playing other positions a day after throwing cold water on the idea, and that Aaron Judge even quickly mentioned the possibility of Volpe as a utility guy. Wrote here why some… https://t.co/SFmyvpULb8 — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) May 5, 2026

Not to mention the fact that the Yankees could simply opt for George Lombard Jr. at third base, who can provide exactly what Volpe brings at the plate but is a far better defender.

This means Volpe could be stuck in the minors unless there's an injury in the Yankees' current lineup. And even then, the best option might lie elsewhere.

Is it all over for him?

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