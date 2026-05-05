Delay in the announcement of the 2026 NFL schedule? Fans are getting impatient

The release of the National Football League schedule is always a highly anticipated event for football fans every year.

However, in 2026, this announcement could come later than expected, sparking widespread speculation.

Traditionally, the league unveils its schedule in mid-May, but certain factors are currently complicating the process. According to Mike North, head of broadcast scheduling, the NFL must first finalize a major block of five games that is the subject of separate negotiations. Until these games are confirmed, the entire schedule cannot be made official.

This block notably includes the season opener in Australia, a potential game on the day before Thanksgiving, a Black Friday matchup, a game scheduled for Christmas Eve, as well as another game yet to be determined. These commercial considerations directly influence the timing of the official announcement.

Added to this are unforeseen factors related to the draft, a major event that can alter plans. Significant trades or the arrival of star players could force last-minute adjustments. North has also noted that these variables sometimes require a few extra days to adapt the schedule.

Another key factor is Commissioner Roger Goodell's final approval. Until he has approved the final version, no release date can be confirmed. The process may therefore be extended if changes are deemed necessary.

A 2026 schedule marked by international expansion

Despite these uncertainties, some details are already known. The 2026 season will feature a record number of international games, with nine matches played around the world. Among the confirmed matchups are the San Francisco 49ers facing the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, as well as the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro.

Other cities such as London, Munich, Madrid, and Paris will also host games, confirming the NFL's global ambitions.

While awaiting the official announcement, experts like Adam Schefter are still pointing to mid-May, though the third week remains a realistic possibility.

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