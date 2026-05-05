Davis Schneider’s job is in jeopardy

Right now, the Blue Jays have four position players on the injured list. Anthony Santander isn't close to returning. Alejandro Kirk is a few weeks away from coming back—and sparking a debate over who will replace him. Nathan Lukes hasn't started running again.

But Addison Barger could (or should) return to action this week.

By necessity, a player will have to be removed from the team's active roster. And since we don't think the team will go with 12 pitchers, that limits the options a bit.

Logically, Lenyn Sosa, Yohendrick Pinango, and Davis Schneider are the ones at risk. But since Sosa can't avoid the waiver wire and Pinango is performing so well that the Blue Jays might consider keeping him up…

“If Pinango keeps doing what he's doing for another day or two, I don't think he's going to be the casualty when Addison Barger returns.” – Ben Nicholson-Smith on the JD Bunkis Podcast — Damon (@Damon98_) May 5, 2026

Right now, Davis Schneider isn't doing well at all. He's struggling to make an impact offensively, and the team already has several outfielders who can play left field.

Last year, he was sent down to AAA before coming back to make an impact. The same thing might be in store this season, given his struggles at the plate (.137 batting average) since the start of the season.

Because even if Schneider survives Barger's return (which would be a big surprise to me), the eventual return of Nathan Lukes will bring—if nothing changes—another discussion of this sort. And Schneider will once again be at the center of the discussion.

A story to watch, then.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.